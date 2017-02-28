Daytona Track Map Released
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona International Speedway has once again teamed up with supercross legend and five-time Daytona Supercross By Honda winner Ricky Carmichael for the 10th year to design the challenging course for the high-flying event on Saturday night, March 11.
The most noticeable change to the 2017 design is the return of the starting gate to the east side of the tri-oval.
“It is so grueling,” Carmichael said of the course. “The sand and the clay mixed in, there’s not a lot of things that you really need to do to make it any more grueling than Daytona Supercross is already recognized for, but it sure is a fun challenge to make it somewhat fun for the riders.”
Carmichael is the all-time winningest rider at the Daytona Supercross By Honda, the only Florida stop on the Monster Energy AMA Supercross, FIM World Championship circuit, and the race is the longest running continuous supercross event in America, dating back to 1971.
General admission tickets are $45 for adults and $15 for kids six to 12, kids five and under are free in general admission stadium seating. Trackside access, which gets you closer to the action than any other venue on the circuit, can be added to any race ticket for $20. There is free parking in the infield as well as in Lot 5 which is located outside Turn 4.
Tickets for Daytona Supercross By Honda and all other 76th annual Bike Week At Daytona events can be purchased online at here or by calling 1-800-PITSHOP.