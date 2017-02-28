Daytona Track Map Released

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona International Speedway has once again teamed up with supercross legend and five-time Daytona Supercross By Honda winner Ricky Carmichael for the 10th year to design the challenging course for the high-flying event on Saturday night, March 11.

The most noticeable change to the 2017 design is the return of the starting gate to the east side of the tri-oval.

“It is so grueling,” Carmichael said of the course. “The sand and the clay mixed in, there’s not a lot of things that you really need to do to make it any more grueling than Daytona Supercross is already recognized for, but it sure is a fun challenge to make it somewhat fun for the riders.”