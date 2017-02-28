Breakdown: No Room to Breathe

We have reached the halfway point in Monster Energy Supercross. We’ve had big crashes, lost a superstar for the season, and watched riders go through the a roller coaster of a points race. As these racers move from week to week, they will often compartmentalize the season so they can assess their own strengths and weaknesses. Many of the issues that riders dealt with in Atlanta might be different than what they faced in Anaheim. Bike changes, fatigue and sickness from travel, nagging injuries, and a general change of strategy are all points of emphasis. It’s tough to improve unless you know where improvement is needed. This continual self-analysis by the teams and riders can pinpoint what to work on so helpful changes can be implemented. In the spirit of that, let’s take a look at how I see a few key riders’ first half.

Ryan Dungey

Ryan has shown why he has three supercross championships and is leading a fourth. He hasn’t had the outright speed that I saw last season, but his overall game is polished to perfection. He seems to always put himself in the right spot and when others open the door of opportunity, he is there waiting. I do think he was a bit more dominant last season and had a speed edge over the 2017 edition of himself, but he is still Ryan Dungey. He always takes what the track is giving him and doesn’t make the big mistake. His experience and race IQ have given him a 25-point lead at the halfway mark so regardless of how you feel about his season thus far, the bottom line is very telling. He has found a way to eek out points even when things aren’t perfect. As Ricky Carmichael used to say “championships are won on your bad nights.”