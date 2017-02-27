Wake-Up Call

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Atlanta - 450SX

- Atlanta, GA

PositionRiderHometownMachine
1Ryan Dungey Belle Plaine, MN KTM450 SX-F Factory Edit
2Eli Tomac Cortez, CO KawasakiKX 450F
3Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA KTM450 SX-F Factory Edit
4Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM HusqvarnaFC450
5Marvin Musquin La Reole, France KTM450 SX-F Factory Edit
6Cole Seely Newbury Park, CA HondaCRF 450
7Chad Reed Kurri Kurri, Australia YamahaYZ450F
8Justin Brayton Fort Dodge, IA HondaCRF 450
9Josh Grant Riverside, CA KawasakiKX 450F
10Dean Wilson Scotland, United Kingdom HusqvarnaFC450
11Trey Canard Shawnee, OK KTM450 SX-F Factory Edit
12Mike Alessi Apple Valley, CA HondaCRF 450
13Vince Friese Cape Girardeau, MO HondaCRF 450
14Broc Tickle Holly, MI SuzukiRM-Z450
15Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL SuzukiRM-Z450
16Justin Barcia Monroe, NY SuzukiRM-Z450
17Justin Bogle Cushing, OK SuzukiRM-Z450
18Jake Weimer Rupert, ID SuzukiRM-Z450
19Nick Schmidt Maryville, WA SuzukiRM-Z450
20Cody Gilmore Spencer, IA KawasakiKX 450F
21Alex Ray Jackson, TN HusqvarnaFC450
22Scott Champion Temecula, CA YamahaYZ450F
Atlanta - 250SX East

- Atlanta, GA

PositionRiderHometownMachine
1Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA HusqvarnaFC250
2Alex Martin Millville, MN KTM250SX-F
3Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK YamahaYZ250F
4Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA KawasakiKX 250F
5Jordon Smith Belmont, NC KTM250SX-F
6Luke Renzland Hewitt, NJ YamahaYZ250F
7Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL KawasakiKX 250F
8Fredrik Noren Lidköping, Sweden HondaCRF 250
9Kyle Peters Greensboro, NC SuzukiRm-z250
10R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL HondaCRF 250
11Mitchell Harrison Lansing, MI YamahaYZ250F
12Kyle Cunningham Aledo, TX YamahaYZ250F
13Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA HondaCRF 250
14Gannon Audette Minneapolis, MN KawasakiKX 250F
15Lorenzo Locurcio Cairo, GA YamahaYZ250F
16Cole Thompson Canada KTM250 SX-F
17Jesse Wentland Elk River, MN HondaCRF 250
18Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France YamahaYZ250F
19Dakota Alix Jay, VT KTM250 SX-F
20Henry Miller Rochester, MN YamahaYZ250F
21Paul Coates United Kingdom YamahaYZ250F
22Tony Archer Clinton, MD HondaCRF 250
450SX Standings - 2017

PositionRiderHometownPoints
1Ryan Dungey Belle Plaine, MN174
2Marvin Musquin La Reole, France149
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO147
4Cole Seely Newbury Park, CA138
5Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM121
6Davi Millsaps Cairo, GA98
7Dean Wilson Scotland, United Kingdom84
9Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA83
8Chad Reed Kurri Kurri, Australia83
10Broc Tickle Holly, MI76
11Cooper Webb Newport, NC71
12Josh Grant Riverside, CA65
13Justin Brayton Fort Dodge, IA56
14Jake Weimer Rupert, ID55
15Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany51
16Vince Friese Cape Girardeau, MO50
17Mike Alessi Apple Valley, CA41
18Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL41
19Weston Peick Wildomar, CA39
20Justin Bogle Cushing, OK37
250SX East Standings - 2017

PositionRiderHometownPoints
1Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA45
2Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA43
3Jordon Smith Belmont, NC38
4Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK31
5Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL30
6R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL29
7Luke Renzland Hewitt, NJ28
8Kyle Peters Greensboro, NC24
9Alex Martin Millville, MN23
10Fredrik Noren Lidköping, Sweden21
11Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France18
12Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA14
13Jesse Wentland Elk River, MN14
14Anthony Rodriguez Caracacus, Venezuela14
15Mitchell Harrison Lansing, MI13
16Lorenzo Locurcio Cairo, GA13
17Gannon Audette Minneapolis, MN12
19Kyle Cunningham Aledo, TX9
18Christian Craig Hemet, CA9
20Tony Archer Clinton, MD5
FIM World Motocross Championship

Round 1 – Losail, Qatar

MXGP Overall Results

Overall Finish Rider Race 1 Race 2 Bike
1st Antonio Cairoli 1st 1st KTM
2nd Tim Gajser 3rd 2nd Honda
3rd Clement Desalle 2nd 4th Kawasaki
4th Evgeny Bobryshev 4th 7th Honda
5th Romain Febvre 10th 3rd Yamaha
6th Gautier Paulin 6th 5th Husqvarna
7th Jeremy Van Horebeek 5th 6th Yamaha
8th Jordi Tixier 9th 9th Kawasaki
9th Glenn Coldenhoff 15th 8th KTM
10th Max Anstie 13th 10th Husqvarna
11th Kevin Strijbos 11th 12th Suzuki
12th Max Nagl 8th 16th Husqvarna
13th Jose Butron 12th 13th KTM
14th Arnaud Tonus 7th 19th Yamaha
15th Jeffrey Herlings 18th 11th KTM
16th Shaun Simpson 17th 14th Yamaha
17th Alessandro Lupino 14th 18th Honda
18th Tanel Leok 16th 17th Husqvarna
19th Rui Goncalves 19th 15th Husqvarna
20th Jake Nicholls 20th 20th KTM

MX2 Overall Results

Overall Finish Rider Race 1 Race 2 Bike
1st Pauls Jonass 1st 1st KTM
2nd Benoit Paturel 2nd 2nd Yamaha
3rd Julien Lieber 3rd 3rd KTM
4th Thomas Kjer Olsen 4th 4th Husqvarna
5th Michele Cervellin 6th 8th Honda
6th Jeremy Seewer 12th 5th Suzuki
7th Vsevolod Brylyakov 9th 9th Kawasaki
8th Jorge Prado 7th 11th KTM
9th Darien Sanayei 10th 12th Kawasaki
10th Alvin Ostlund 13th 10th Yamaha
11th Hunter Lawrence 18th 6th Suzuki
12th Brent Van donnick 17th 7th Yamaha
13th Adam Sterry 11th 14th Kawasaki
14th Samuele Bernardini 5th 23rd TM
15th Brian Bogers 15th 13th KTM
16th Thomas Covington 8th 27th Husqvarna
17th Bas Vaessen 14th 17th Suzuki
18th Davy Pootjes 16th 16th KTM
19th Calvin Vlaanderen 23rd 15th KTM
20th Ivo Monticelli 25th 18th KTM

MXGP Championship Standings

Overall Finish Rider Points
1st Antonio Cairoli 50
2nd Tim Gajser 42
3rd Clement Desalle 40
4th Evgeny Bobryshev 32
5th Romain Febvre 31
6th Gautier Paulin 31
7th Jeremy Van Horebeek 31
8th Jordi Tixier 24
9th Glenn Coldenhoff 19
10th Max Anstie 19
11th Kevin Strijbos 19
12th Max Nagl 18
13th Jose Butron 17
14th Arnaud Tonus 16
15th Jeffrey Herlings 13
16th Shaun Simpson 11
17th Alessandro Lupino 10
18th Tanel Leok 9
19th Rui Goncalves 8
20th Jake Nicholls 2

MX2 Championship Standings

Overall Finish Rider Points
1st Pauls Jonass 50
2nd Benoit Paturel 44
3rd Julien Lieber 40
4th Thomas Kjer Olsen 36
5th Michele Cervellin 28
6th Jeremy Seewer 25
7th Vsevolod Brylyakov 24
8th Jorge Prado 24
9th Darien Sanayei 20
10th Alvin Ostlund 19
11th Hunter Lawrence 18
12th Brent Van donnick 18
13th Adam Sterry 17
14th Samuele Bernardini 16
15th Brian Bogers 14
16th Thomas Covington 13
17th Bas Vaessen 11
18th Davy Pootjes 10
19th Calvin Vlaanderen 6
20th Ivo Monticelli 3

Amsoil Arenacross

Round 7 – Atlanta, GA

250AX

Overall Finish Rider Moto 1 Moto 2 Bike
1st Chris Blose 1st 4th Yamaha
2nd Jace Owen 4th 1st Honda
3rd Matt Goerke 2nd 2nd Yamaha
4th Gavin Faith 5th 3rd Kawasaki
5th Gared Steinke 3rd 6th Kawasaki
6th Daniel Herrlein 7th 7th KTM
7th Ben Lamay 6th 8th Honda
8th Travis Sewell 13th 5th Kawasaki
9th Isaac Teasdale 9th 9th KTM
10th Cody VanBuskirk 8th 10th KTM

AX Lites East Region

Overall Finish Rider Bike
1st Jayce Pennington Yamaha
2nd Isaac Teasdale KTM
3rd Justin Cooper Yamaha
4th Jacob Williamson Kawasaki
5th Bandon Gourley KTM
6th Dylan Bolinger Yamaha
7th Ryan Breece Kawasaki
8th Nick Schnagl Honda
9th Scott Zont Kawasaki
10th Jordan Bailey Husqvarna
Chris Blose grabbed his first main event and overall win of the season.
250AX Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Jace Owen 252
2nd Gavin Faith 232
3rd Matt Goerke 226
4th Gared Steinke 195
5th Chris Blose 190
6th Ben Lamay 172
7th Daniel Herrlein 162
8th Cody VanBuskirk 118
9th Travis Sewell 898
10th Steven Mages 89

AX Lites East Region Championship Standings

Overall Finish Rider Bike
1st Justin Cooper 104
2nd Isaac Teasdale 86
3rd Jacob Williamson 85
4th Heath Harrison 58
5th Brandon Gourley 52
6th Scott Zont 48
7th Josiah Hempen 31
8th Broc Gourley 30
9th Jayce Pennington 28
10th Dylan Greer 26

2017 Standings

FIM SuperEnduro World Championship

Standings Rider Points
1st Colton Haaker 117
2nd Alfredo Gomez 95
3rd Jonathan Walker 93
4th Mario Roman 59
5th Tadeusz Blazusiak 58
6th Mike Brown 56
7th Pascal Rauchenecker 53
8th Rannar Uusna 37
9th Eloi Salsench 33
10th Manuel Lettenbichler 27

AMA National Enduro Series

Standing Rider Points
1st Steward Baylor Jr 30
2nd Kailub Russell 25
3rd Thad Duvall 21
4th Russell Bobbitt 18
5th Andrew Delong 16
6th Trevor Bollinger 15
7th Cory Buttrick 14
8th Grant Baylor 13
9th Jesse Groemm 12
10th Josh Toth 11

2017 Champions

Rider Championship/Race Class
Nicholas Schmidt​ ADAC MX Masters (Germany) ​ SX1
Sam Sunderland​ Dakar Rally Bike
Brock Hoyer​ Winter X Games Snow Bike Cross Snow Bike
Antonio Cairoli​ Italian Motocross Championship MX1
Jorge Prado​ Italian Motocross Championship MX2
Mike Brown 250 Pro FMF Indoor Winter Series
Marshal Weltin 450 Pro FMF Indoor Winter Series
Thomas Ramette​ Pro Class Monster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK)
Graham Jarvis​ Hell's Gate Bike