Wake-Up Call

Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Atlanta - 450SX
Georgia Dome - Atlanta, GAFull Results
Atlanta - 250SX East
Georgia Dome - Atlanta, GA
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|HusqvarnaFC250
|2
|Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|KTM250SX-F
|3
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|YamahaYZ250F
|4
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|KawasakiKX 250F
|5
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|KTM250SX-F
|6
|Luke Renzland
|Hewitt, NJ
|YamahaYZ250F
|7
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|KawasakiKX 250F
|8
|Fredrik Noren
|Lidköping, Sweden
|HondaCRF 250
|9
|Kyle Peters
|Greensboro, NC
|SuzukiRm-z250
|10
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|HondaCRF 250
|11
|Mitchell Harrison
|Lansing, MI
|YamahaYZ250F
|12
|Kyle Cunningham
|Aledo, TX
|YamahaYZ250F
|13
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|HondaCRF 250
|14
|Gannon Audette
|Minneapolis, MN
|KawasakiKX 250F
|15
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|Cairo, GA
|YamahaYZ250F
|16
|Cole Thompson
|Canada
|KTM250 SX-F
|17
|Jesse Wentland
|Elk River, MN
|HondaCRF 250
|18
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|YamahaYZ250F
|19
|Dakota Alix
|Jay, VT
|KTM250 SX-F
|20
|Henry Miller
|Rochester, MN
|YamahaYZ250F
|21
|Paul Coates
|United Kingdom
|YamahaYZ250F
|22
|Tony Archer
|Clinton, MD
|HondaCRF 250
450SX Standings - 2017
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ryan Dungey
|Belle Plaine, MN
|174
|2
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|149
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|147
|4
|Cole Seely
|Newbury Park, CA
|138
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|121
|6
|Davi Millsaps
|Cairo, GA
|98
|7
|Dean Wilson
|Scotland, United Kingdom
|84
|9
|Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|83
|8
|Chad Reed
|Kurri Kurri, Australia
|83
|10
|Broc Tickle
|Holly, MI
|76
|11
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|71
|12
|Josh Grant
|Riverside, CA
|65
|13
|Justin Brayton
|Fort Dodge, IA
|56
|14
|Jake Weimer
|Rupert, ID
|55
|15
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|51
|16
|Vince Friese
|Cape Girardeau, MO
|50
|17
|Mike Alessi
|Apple Valley, CA
|41
|18
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|41
|19
|Weston Peick
|Wildomar, CA
|39
|20
|Justin Bogle
|Cushing, OK
|37
250SX East Standings - 2017
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|45
|2
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|43
|3
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|38
|4
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|31
|5
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|30
|6
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|29
|7
|Luke Renzland
|Hewitt, NJ
|28
|8
|Kyle Peters
|Greensboro, NC
|24
|9
|Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|23
|10
|Fredrik Noren
|Lidköping, Sweden
|21
|11
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|18
|12
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|14
|13
|Jesse Wentland
|Elk River, MN
|14
|14
|Anthony Rodriguez
|Caracacus, Venezuela
|14
|15
|Mitchell Harrison
|Lansing, MI
|13
|16
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|Cairo, GA
|13
|17
|Gannon Audette
|Minneapolis, MN
|12
|19
|Kyle Cunningham
|Aledo, TX
|9
|18
|Christian Craig
|Hemet, CA
|9
|20
|Tony Archer
|Clinton, MD
|5
FIM World Motocross Championship
Round 1 – Losail, Qatar
MXGP Overall Results
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Race 1
|Race 2
|Bike
|1st
|Antonio Cairoli
|1st
|1st
|KTM
|2nd
|Tim Gajser
|3rd
|2nd
|Honda
|3rd
|Clement Desalle
|2nd
|4th
|Kawasaki
|4th
|Evgeny Bobryshev
|4th
|7th
|Honda
|5th
|Romain Febvre
|10th
|3rd
|Yamaha
|6th
|Gautier Paulin
|6th
|5th
|Husqvarna
|7th
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|5th
|6th
|Yamaha
|8th
|Jordi Tixier
|9th
|9th
|Kawasaki
|9th
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|15th
|8th
|KTM
|10th
|Max Anstie
|13th
|10th
|Husqvarna
|11th
|Kevin Strijbos
|11th
|12th
|Suzuki
|12th
|Max Nagl
|8th
|16th
|Husqvarna
|13th
|Jose Butron
|12th
|13th
|KTM
|14th
|Arnaud Tonus
|7th
|19th
|Yamaha
|15th
|Jeffrey Herlings
|18th
|11th
|KTM
|16th
|Shaun Simpson
|17th
|14th
|Yamaha
|17th
|Alessandro Lupino
|14th
|18th
|Honda
|18th
|Tanel Leok
|16th
|17th
|Husqvarna
|19th
|Rui Goncalves
|19th
|15th
|Husqvarna
|20th
|Jake Nicholls
|20th
|20th
|KTM
MX2 Overall Results
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Race 1
|Race 2
|Bike
|1st
|Pauls Jonass
|1st
|1st
|KTM
|2nd
|Benoit Paturel
|2nd
|2nd
|Yamaha
|3rd
|Julien Lieber
|3rd
|3rd
|KTM
|4th
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|4th
|4th
|Husqvarna
|5th
|Michele Cervellin
|6th
|8th
|Honda
|6th
|Jeremy Seewer
|12th
|5th
|Suzuki
|7th
|Vsevolod Brylyakov
|9th
|9th
|Kawasaki
|8th
|Jorge Prado
|7th
|11th
|KTM
|9th
|Darien Sanayei
|10th
|12th
|Kawasaki
|10th
|Alvin Ostlund
|13th
|10th
|Yamaha
|11th
|Hunter Lawrence
|18th
|6th
|Suzuki
|12th
|Brent Van donnick
|17th
|7th
|Yamaha
|13th
|Adam Sterry
|11th
|14th
|Kawasaki
|14th
|Samuele Bernardini
|5th
|23rd
|TM
|15th
|Brian Bogers
|15th
|13th
|KTM
|16th
|Thomas Covington
|8th
|27th
|Husqvarna
|17th
|Bas Vaessen
|14th
|17th
|Suzuki
|18th
|Davy Pootjes
|16th
|16th
|KTM
|19th
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|23rd
|15th
|KTM
|20th
|Ivo Monticelli
|25th
|18th
|KTM
MXGP Championship Standings
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Antonio Cairoli
|50
|2nd
|Tim Gajser
|42
|3rd
|Clement Desalle
|40
|4th
|Evgeny Bobryshev
|32
|5th
|Romain Febvre
|31
|6th
|Gautier Paulin
|31
|7th
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|31
|8th
|Jordi Tixier
|24
|9th
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|19
|10th
|Max Anstie
|19
|11th
|Kevin Strijbos
|19
|12th
|Max Nagl
|18
|13th
|Jose Butron
|17
|14th
|Arnaud Tonus
|16
|15th
|Jeffrey Herlings
|13
|16th
|Shaun Simpson
|11
|17th
|Alessandro Lupino
|10
|18th
|Tanel Leok
|9
|19th
|Rui Goncalves
|8
|20th
|Jake Nicholls
|2
MX2 Championship Standings
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Pauls Jonass
|50
|2nd
|Benoit Paturel
|44
|3rd
|Julien Lieber
|40
|4th
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|36
|5th
|Michele Cervellin
|28
|6th
|Jeremy Seewer
|25
|7th
|Vsevolod Brylyakov
|24
|8th
|Jorge Prado
|24
|9th
|Darien Sanayei
|20
|10th
|Alvin Ostlund
|19
|11th
|Hunter Lawrence
|18
|12th
|Brent Van donnick
|18
|13th
|Adam Sterry
|17
|14th
|Samuele Bernardini
|16
|15th
|Brian Bogers
|14
|16th
|Thomas Covington
|13
|17th
|Bas Vaessen
|11
|18th
|Davy Pootjes
|10
|19th
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|6
|20th
|Ivo Monticelli
|3
Amsoil Arenacross
Round 7 – Atlanta, GA
250AX
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Bike
|1st
|Chris Blose
|1st
|4th
|Yamaha
|2nd
|Jace Owen
|4th
|1st
|Honda
|3rd
|Matt Goerke
|2nd
|2nd
|Yamaha
|4th
|Gavin Faith
|5th
|3rd
|Kawasaki
|5th
|Gared Steinke
|3rd
|6th
|Kawasaki
|6th
|Daniel Herrlein
|7th
|7th
|KTM
|7th
|Ben Lamay
|6th
|8th
|Honda
|8th
|Travis Sewell
|13th
|5th
|Kawasaki
|9th
|Isaac Teasdale
|9th
|9th
|KTM
|10th
|Cody VanBuskirk
|8th
|10th
|KTM
AX Lites East Region
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Bike
|1st
|Jayce Pennington
|Yamaha
|2nd
|Isaac Teasdale
|KTM
|3rd
|Justin Cooper
|Yamaha
|4th
|Jacob Williamson
|Kawasaki
|5th
|Bandon Gourley
|KTM
|6th
|Dylan Bolinger
|Yamaha
|7th
|Ryan Breece
|Kawasaki
|8th
|Nick Schnagl
|Honda
|9th
|Scott Zont
|Kawasaki
|10th
|Jordan Bailey
|Husqvarna
250AX Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Jace Owen
|252
|2nd
|Gavin Faith
|232
|3rd
|Matt Goerke
|226
|4th
|Gared Steinke
|195
|5th
|Chris Blose
|190
|6th
|Ben Lamay
|172
|7th
|Daniel Herrlein
|162
|8th
|Cody VanBuskirk
|118
|9th
|Travis Sewell
|898
|10th
|Steven Mages
|89
AX Lites East Region Championship Standings
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Bike
|1st
|Justin Cooper
|104
|2nd
|Isaac Teasdale
|86
|3rd
|Jacob Williamson
|85
|4th
|Heath Harrison
|58
|5th
|Brandon Gourley
|52
|6th
|Scott Zont
|48
|7th
|Josiah Hempen
|31
|8th
|Broc Gourley
|30
|9th
|Jayce Pennington
|28
|10th
|Dylan Greer
|26
2017 Standings
FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
|Standings
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Colton Haaker
|117
|2nd
|Alfredo Gomez
|95
|3rd
|Jonathan Walker
|93
|4th
|Mario Roman
|59
|5th
|Tadeusz Blazusiak
|58
|6th
|Mike Brown
|56
|7th
|Pascal Rauchenecker
|53
|8th
|Rannar Uusna
|37
|9th
|Eloi Salsench
|33
|10th
|Manuel Lettenbichler
|27
AMA National Enduro Series
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Steward Baylor Jr
|30
|2nd
|Kailub Russell
|25
|3rd
|Thad Duvall
|21
|4th
|Russell Bobbitt
|18
|5th
|Andrew Delong
|16
|6th
|Trevor Bollinger
|15
|7th
|Cory Buttrick
|14
|8th
|Grant Baylor
|13
|9th
|Jesse Groemm
|12
|10th
|Josh Toth
|11
2017 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Nicholas Schmidt
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|Sam Sunderland
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|Brock Hoyer
|Winter X Games Snow Bike Cross
|Snow Bike
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Jorge Prado
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Mike Brown
|250 Pro
|FMF Indoor Winter Series
|Marshal Weltin
|450 Pro
|FMF Indoor Winter Series
|Thomas Ramette
|Pro Class
|Monster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK)
|Graham Jarvis
|Hell's Gate
|Bike