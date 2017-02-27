Open Mic: Atlanta Interviews

Jason Anderson | Rockstar Energy Husqvarna | Fourth in 450SX

Racer X: You were pretty far back there. Where do you find places to pass?

Jason Anderson: My passes were all pretty good for the most part. Reedy [Chad Reed] fell at the end of the whoops, that was the only one where I didn’t have to actually make the pass. It was tough. There were a couple times when you were going into the sand section where you would kind of double over that knuckle they built, and if they cased it you could downside it and get through.

What happened on the last lap with Baggett?

I came up on him, and I knew it was for third. We know what’s going on, you can look at the board and everything. So last lap, I knew he was going outside after the finish, it was about the same speed, but I knew I could go inside [and try for a pass]. But he read me like a book, man, and he went inside. I knew after that I only had one more chance, that off-camber, and I went for it, and it was too dry, and I couldn’t turn and I slid out.

So he was going outside and you were going inside?

No, he read me like a book there, too! He went on-off, and that’s cool, because, he was smart about it, same thing I would have tried to do. I don’t know, I feel like I should have maybe waited a little bit and tried to BMX the rhythm section and then the triple and maybe try to make something happen there. That would have been my best chance, because the whoops, they were gone. You just had that one line.