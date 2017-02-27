Broken Leg for Matt Bisceglia

What kind of black cloud is hanging over the AutoTrader.com/Monster Energy/JGR Suzuki guys? All four team riders have already suffered injuries this year, and now the cycle continues as Matt Bisceglia has endured his second injury of the year. Just on the mend from a broken foot suffered in December, Bisceglia was riding at Glen Helen on Friday when he broke his leg on the other side. We hear it’s a tib/fib break, and we saw the X-rays and they’re not pretty. No timetable yet on Bisceglia now, who was originally expected to return to racing this weekend in Toronto.

This puts current 250SX fill-in Kyle Peters on the spot. Originally signed for just two races, he will now extend his deal with the team to rounds three and four (Toronto and Daytona). At that point, he will have to leave to contend for the Australian Motocross Championship, in a deal he’s already signed.

Meanwhile, 250SX West Region rider Phil Nicoletti had surgery to fix his shattered heel (ouch!) on Saturday morning. He, like Bisceglia, is also out indefinitely.

Justin Barcia is now two races into his return from a broken wrist, and Weston Peick was on hand in Atlanta—sporting a cast on his surgically repaired wrist, which he injured in practice at Glendale.

Jake Weimer remains with the team now as Peick’s fill-in (he was originally a fill-in for Barcia. Yes, he’s now switched from Barcia’s mechanic to Peick’s). Weimer must have felt like he didn’t fit in well with the team until he had some sort of injury, so he was sure to tweak his back last weekend in Minneapolis just to join the club. That’s taking one for the team!