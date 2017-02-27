450 Words: The Ultimate Podium

You’ve been close the last few years, you have factory KTM support, but five years or seven years ago, did you think 450 podiums were on the horizon?

Yeah, you can laugh at me if you want, but yes. Every year you want that to be the reality. But this class is growing so quickly that it’s hard to keep up. Everyone is going so fast. I felt like going into this season, this was going to be the best shot we’d ever had. Davi [Millsaps] and then Blake, the work he’s done with Michael Byrne, he’s been so fast. And, this year we went into the 250 class, and Benny [Bloss] was riding so well, we were so excited, thinking, “Well, at the very least we’ll get one there.” We had really high hopes for Benny on that bike. Then boom, Benny gets hurt last week, and then Davi went down in practice today and couldn’t race. To have Blake come out and win his first heat race, and then, really, he just finally put his 20 laps together. He’s been fast all along. So we’re relieved, we’re excited, just a whole lot of emotions right now. It was also great to get it for Rocky Mountain in our first season with them. It’s great. But now we’ve got to get better.

As your team grew, it could have gone in many directions, but you ended up in the 450 class. A 450 supercross podium is the hardest one to get.

Yeah, we did it backwards. And to bring it full circle … not to keep hyping Michael [Bryne], but he’s been so important to us. Michael was the first step away from our privateer days with JT [Jason Thomas] to having an ex factory rider, a podium guy, and ever since we started with that, we’ve been chasing it. And it always got away—like Michael breaking his leg at Unadilla while leading! Everything has been there. I guess there’s just so much enjoyment, and if you do it with your family and your supporters it’s always going to be good. But to do it this year with Rocky Mountain coming in, to do it with Michael coming back in, it feels so good as a team to achieve it. At the same time, it gives me full confidence that this is only the beginning. We want to win, and we’re going to.

It’s strange that putting the main events together had been a struggle with Blake, because he’s always been the opposite. He’s usually not great in practice and qualifying, but in the long races, that’s usually where he’s at his best. This year we’ve seen great qualifying, great heat races, but the main events have been tough. Is there something you can point at that needed to change?

Um, I can put the finger on it, but I don’t want to verbally bash my whole team! [Laughs] We’ve worked through some things, and we’ve had such great support from KTM. And getting to know Blake, there’s such great talent wrapped up in him, but it just takes a bit of time to figure it all out. But really, what are we, round eight? That’s not really that long. His talent is there, his coaching is there, the team is there. To us it’s a big moment, maybe it seems surprising, but it wasn’t for us.

Not this year, no, but 10 years ago. This was a humble team.

Ten years ago, no! Back then, it was just “Wow, I’m going to make money in motorcycling?” [Laughs] No way we thought this back then. And it’s funny because when we were going back into the 250 class since 2009. We won and podiumed 250 races back then, and as I started to think about going back to that class, there was almost more pressure in that class, because it was like “Well, we had better podium in that class. We had better win in that class.” Because we’re a full factory effort this time. Then that crashed and burned immediately. So I feel for Benny. That one really hurt. So for Blake to get our first one in the 450 class, that’s special.