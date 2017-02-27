250 Words: Just Irony Everywhere

“It’s amazing to come here. I won the KJSC here in 1998,” he explained. “It’s been a dream of mine ever since to win this race, and for it to be the last race in the Georgia Dome … I could go on for an hour but it’s unreal. I’m grateful to be in this position to have this opportunity and just be where I’m at. It’s unreal.”

As a pro, Osborne had only raced in the Georgia Dome one other time, in 2007, which was his first supercross inside an actual stadium (he tried Daytona the year before).

Yeah, it’s taken a lot of years for Zach to get here but it’s key to remember his U.S. career took a three-year detour through Europe and the FIM World Motocross Championship. Osborne was a hot amateur prospect here, but his early years as a pro weren’t good, featuring just two top-10 finishes in his first three seasons. Over in Europe, he finally found himself (and even took that elusive first career pro win at the Grand Prix of Istanbul in 2009). The Virginia-born racer always kept an eye on returning to the U.S., and in yet another full-circle situation, he nearly had a ride to do it, on the same Rockstar Energy Racing team he rides for now.

“At the end of 2011 I actually had a deal lined up with Rockstar Suzuki at the time, which is the same team that I’ve ended up on now,” he explained. “But I told my boss [in England] I want to eventually go back to America and this is a perfect opportunity. It’s a good team. I told him I have to take it. He was super bummed obviously. We came to the agreement that if I would stay and do one more year in the Grand Prix that he would bring me for four races to kind of showcase my skills and then we could go back and race Grand Prix.”