The Conversation: Dungey, Tomac, Baggett

Ryan Dungey rode to his second win of 2017 and extended his points lead further at round eight of Monster Energy Supercross last night in Atlanta.

Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac made a late charge to try and catch Dungey, but ran out of time. His second place finish is his fourth podium in the last five races.

Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-WPS-KTM’s Blake Baggett was excellent on Saturday, finishing third for his second career 450SX podium.

All three riders spoke with the media after the race. We’ll have a full transcription of the press conference later, but for now you can watch the video.