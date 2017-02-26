Saturday Night Live: Atlanta

Ain’t nothing changed, apparently, at the front of the pack in Monster Energy Supercross. There might be some riders right now that can out pace or even run down Ryan Dungey on the right nights of Monster Energy Supercross, but he is still able to do what no one else can do consistently, which is nail starts and execute when it counts. With that, Dungey’s run of four “off” (for him) races ended with a big victory in Atlanta, in the final supercross to be run in the Georgia Dome. Dungey grabbed the holeshot and rode steady, and while Eli Tomac made a huge charged from about ninth to second, and then started cutting into Dungey’s lead at the end, it didn’t matter. Dungey got the start when he needed it, Tomac (and others) did not. That’s how Dungey does thigs, and that’s how he’s back up to a massive 25 point (a full race) lead in the standings.

So was anything really wrong with Dungey in the first place during the previous four races, which were won by Tomac and Marvin Musquin? Dungey let on to a few things that might have been holding him back. He said he was happy to finally get in a full, low-key week in Florida and not have to fight rain like he’s been doing in California. He said some small bike changes during the week helped. He also said he’s learned some lessons on these beat up tracks, now a constant with the timed main events and longer races. Dungey said he spent too much time in the previous weeks trying to find smooth lines, but he watched Tomac last week and realized that Eli didn’t looked for smooth lines, he just hits the rough stuff and “smashes it.” Dungey tried to use a little of that mentality here, although he still had to be cautious in spots, like a corner where the riders dug down into the concrete floor. He also said he just tried to mark Tomac throughout the main event and hit his lines. Ultimately the Red Bull KTM rider won by 1.5 seconds, but you could see Dungey had more late if he needed to—and Oakland-style comeback win for Tomac wasn’t happening.

“We found a few little things, bits and pieces,” said Dungey. “Kind of my first full week in Florida a good week where I got to chill out. Got to ride with the guys at the track, it was nice, things kind of slowed down for a change. The changes we made to the bike translated to the race. Doesn’t always happen like that.”