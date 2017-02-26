Race Report: MXGP of Qatar

Red Bull KTM could not have been more emphatic in the opener of 19 dates in the 2017 Grand Prix season as both Antonio Cairoli (going 1-1 for the first time since last May for his 73rd career success and ensuring a 13th season streak of at least one win per year) and Pauls Jonass (in contrast, a career first for the 20-year-old with his 1-1 and a piece of history for Latvia also) conquered the night in Qatar.

MXGP opened in the Middle East and in the confines of the pristine and accommodating Losail circuit for the fifth year in a row and—if paddock talk is to be believed—the last time in the small nation of Qatar. If there was a slightly subdued vibe about the event and its situ in the FIM World Championship landscape then the sporting side was plum with the usual hype and speculation as to what could be served.

The premier class boasted just enough riders to fill the scoring chart but was at last a full picture of Youthstream’s vision of having the best-of-the-best on show. Eight of the riders from 11th to 21st in the second moto had Grand Prix winning experience.

“We didn't have many riders but they are all good ones,” Cairoli said after the race. “I think this is the most competitive MXGP class for I-don't-know-how-many years. It will mix up the points this season.”