Insight: Osborne, Martin, Nichols

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Zach Osborne captured his first career 250SX win last night in Atlanta, round two of the 250SX East Region. With opening round winner Joey Savatgy finishing fourth, Osborne also takes over the points lead by two points over Savatgy.

TLD/Red Bull KTM’s Alex Martin bounced back from a disastrous opener to claim second.

Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha’s Colt Nichols, who suffered a broken femur in November, finished third behind Martin.

All three riders spoke with the media after the race. We’ll have a full transcription of the press conference later, but for now you can watch the video.