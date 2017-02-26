Exhaust: The Chance to Say I Told You So

We made a big deal of it all day. Last week I wrote the “Is Something Wrong With Ryan Dungey?” column, and the momentum kept building. I probably talked to 20 people on this topic during the Atlanta weekend, and again, there were plenty of different theories but virtually no one said, “Nothing is wrong.”

Everyone was convinced. Of something.

Then Dungey went out and won the race, of course. Crisis averted.

Although one had just started, at least for me. You see, this is one of the oldest tricks in the athlete/media game, when a superstar hears “the doubters” and uses that as motivation to work harder, get fired up and prove everyone wrong. Jeremy McGrath has literally said that was a huge part of his career—hearing people say he couldn’t do things, and using that as fuel to do those things. Michael Jordan was so notorious for crushing anyone who dare say anything bad about him that eventually opposing coaches had to make it a team order for every player to never, ever, ever say something bad about him in the press. Because if anyone did, Jordan was going to drop 50 on them in the next game.

Just look around the landscape in this sport. You don’t think Chad Reed has been rejuvenated countless times by people doubting he could beat someone, or doubting him switching brands or teams, or starting his own team, or doubting his age? You don’t think Ken Roczen got fired up by everyone saying he shouldn’t have switched teams or trainers? It’s everywhere. It’s sports. Athletes use whatever they can to reach for that last one percent, which is often the difference between winning and losing.

Here’s a perfect example: In 2005, Ricky Carmichael won the AMA Supercross Championship. He had missed the entire 2004 season, Chad Reed had taken the throne, James Stewart had entered the class, and RC signed with Suzuki, which hadn’t won the SX title in decades. There was a lot of doubt, and that was front and center in his mind. He clinched the title in Houston, and in the post-race press conference, his very first words were not thanks to his team or a description of how good it felt. No. The very first thing Ricky did was to call out everyone in the industry who had not picked him to win the title that year. Ricky was a master of using his pulpit to get a message across.