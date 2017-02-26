Chase Sexton Breaks Femur in Atlanta

GEICO Honda rookie Chase Sexton will miss the remainder of the Monster Energy Supercross 250SX East Region after sustaining a broken femur in qualifying yesterday in Atlanta. According to the team, Sexton is expected to undergo surgery soon.

The 2016 AMA Horizon award winner was making his pro debut after missing last weeks East Region opener while recovering from two broken wrists sustained during the off-season.

Sexton rode well in the first session on Saturday, setting the ninth fastest time. He rode just three laps in the second session before crashing and sustaining a broken femur.

We’ll have more on his recovery as its known.