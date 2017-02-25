Race Day Feed: Atlanta

Morning Report

For the final time, Monster Energy Supercross has come to the Georgia Dome in Atlanta. Don’t freak out, the race is just moving next door to the new gazillion-dollar Mercedes-Benz stadium. The ATL fans are hoping for a big send off for the Georgia Dome, though, which grew to become one of the premier stops in this series. Packed, raucous crowds are the norm, and this year the stadium hosts Moto Fest, which featured Amsoil Arenacross last night and amateur arenacross tomorrow. From last night’s AX, which used half of the supercross track, we have a little advanced knowledge of how tonight’s track will shape up—such as, the whoop section is long, nasty, and will break down in a hurry. We’ll see how long riders can keep skimming over the top as this section gets more and more rutted.

The extra laps are becoming a real theme lately, as we shift from the longer laptimes in the western baseball stadiums to shorter laps in the rectangular NFL domes (baseball floors are larger than football floors, but the diamond shape prevents long, straight, rhythm lanes. Hence, lap times get shorter in the football stadiums). Laps in the first free practices here in the Georgia Dome were in the mid 50s, so we’re in for longer than 15 and 20 lap mains tonight in the 250SX and 450SX classes. We’re hearing a lot of riders comment on the tracks late in the races, as they’re shifting into survival mode instead of race mode. But remember, as long as everyone races on the same track, it’s the same for everyone, and now riders who have an extra set of skills on tough, beat up tracks get to take advantage.

Put Eli Tomac and Marvin Musquin at the top of that list. Tomac has won three of four races, and Musquin has gone 1-2 in the last two. Tomac has always been able to hammer through the rough stuff, and Marvin is using technical skill—especially when jumping through whoops—to full advantage. Meanwhile, points leader Ryan Dungey seems to be a little more cautious later in the races as the tracks get nasty. That’s part of the reason he has a 16-point lead right now.

The 250SX East Championship kicked off last weekend and Joey Savatgy won it. But Savatgy, and most of the riders, said they were dealing with opening race jitters and hopes to ride even better tonight. Zach Osborne was the fastest rider in qualifying last week and had the fastest lap in the main, he was also fastest in the untimed free practice this morning. Zach is not at all bothered by these tracks that break down, and he says he’s gained that extra intensity from having to ride motos against Musquin, Dungey and Jason Anderson all week, as they battle him on 450s.

But do not count out Christain Craig tonight, as this long, tough whoop section plays to his strengths. He was ridiculous fast through them in free practice. Osborne and Adam Cianciarulo also had some good runs through the whoops. But they were pretty tough on a lot of the 250 riders.

In other news, Trey Canard looked a little sharper in free practice today than he did at his first two races back from injury, he could be a dark horse. Justin Barcia told us he is slowly getting better, not quite at 100 percent level after missing the first six races with injury, but he’s progressing.