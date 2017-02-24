R.I.P. Dylan Slusser

It’s with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our friend, Dylan Slusser. Hailing from Butler, Pennsylvania, Dylan was an integral part of the local racing scene and beyond. He grew up racing the D5/PAMX series and worked his way to line up at starting gates of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross and Monster Energy Supercross against the world’s best. We shared plenty of laughs with Dylan as he helped Racer X with a seemingly doomed Craigslist bike build through many, many hours in the Eleven10 Mods shop. We’ve shared plenty of other good times with him through the years and we’re sure the moto community can attest to many of their own. Our thoughts go out to Dylan’s parents, Bernie and Lori Slusser, and family through these trying times.

He was 25.

From his mother Lori’s Facebook page:

Thursday, 2/23/17, 1:05pm

Just to keep everyone posted. Dylan was not in any kind of wreck or accident. He traveled to sob all night to get there to practice today and tomorrow and upon arriving got a severe headache then started vomiting. He was taken to er and has a severe brain bleed and was sent to another hospital in Florence for neurology team. He is sedated and in ventilator and that all I know right now. Will be arriving there in a few hours and wil keep everyone updated the best I can. My phone and social media is blowing up. Thanks to all of you and appreciate the concern

Friday, 2/24/17, 10:00am

It is with the heaviest of hearts I have to say goodbye to my only baby. He would want all of you to rejoice in times he shared with each and every one of you! He could make the whole world laugh as soon as he opened his mouth and could charm everyone with his eyes and heart!!! He is an organ donor so the process is unclear and then a 10 hour drive home. I will keep everyone posted as best as I can!!! Forever in my heart and each of yours #558 my baby from birth to 25!!! You were and are the best kid a mother could ever ask for, my heart will never b full