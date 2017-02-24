Racerhead #8

The rapid, unexpected episode was a grim reminder of the way Donny Schmit passed in 1996, when he had a seizure in a stadium elevator while attending the Minneapolis SX. Like Schmit, Slusser’s sudden decline caught everyone off guard. Doctors would later learn that it was aplastic anemia that robbed Schmit of the rest of his life. In Dylan Slusser’s case, doctors believe it was an aneurysm, something almost impossible to detect until it happens. Slusser, ever the good son, was an organ donor, and he has already helped others in ways he will never know, yet they will never forget.

Jeff Cernic has setup a GoFundMe to help the Slusser family with medical expenses. You can donate here if you wish.

Godspeed, Dylan Slusser.

Pro Perspective (David Pingree)

Ricky Carmichael used to talk a lot about managing a championship. Riders who get out to an early lead are forced to make decisions about the risks they should take. Play it safe and protect the points lead, or hang it out and keep pushing for wins at all costs? There were several years where Ricky was accused of "backing it in" to the Las Vegas finale, but his goal was always the title, regardless of how he got there. (He did a pretty good job of that, by the way.)

Ryan Dungey was being forced to ride hard early in the season. Ken Roczen was flying, and if Dungey wanted to be anywhere near the lead, he had to push. He was close in San Diego and was actually out front when Ken had his accident at Anaheim 2. Since that round, Ryan seems to be off. Is he trying to figure out how hard he needs to push to win this title? Has the lack of pressure taken him out of his rhythm? Only he knows for sure.

We saw Shane McElrath come out swinging, but then dip into a funk as he tried to sort out how hard to push the issue. He was just making a renewed push to the front when a mechanical gremlin crushed his chances.