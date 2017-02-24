Privateer Profile: Dakota Alix

I grew up in Minnesota and the big debate there was whether the winters off are nice and help you recharge or whether they hinder your development a little bit.

No, I think it was definitely a hindrance. Growing up even in the summers in Vermont … it seems like they’ve actually been kind of warm the last two or three years, but I remember growing up it would be really cold even in July and August and sometimes there’d be snow on the mountains in June even. So my riding was pretty minimal growing up, so I think it definitely was kind of a hindrance, but it does help you stay motivated and refreshed. I didn’t start riding until I was seven or eight, but I remember when I was eight, nine, 10 in the winter I would just watch the same Travis Pastrana movie almost every day when I got home from school. So it definitely will keep you interested in it.

Going into 2010 you had that break-out year in super minis, and then Red Bull picks you up. You were kind of a super-hyped amateur after that, and then all the injuries started coming along. Do you feel like after that year in super minis there was a lot of extra pressure on you to perform?

No, I didn’t really feel much extra pressure. There were expectations from everyone, but it didn’t really bother me much. Then I did pretty good as an amateur, like you said. In 2013 I had a really bad knee injury and that basically swallowed up almost two years of my career, so that was a really big bummer. And then last year was pretty good going Canada. I did better in supercross. I’m just trying to get back up front.

Do you wish that you could have waited a year to turn pro with your knee injuries going into that year?

Yeah, I 100 percent wish I would have waited. I was pretty honestly stupid for even getting on a bike. I could hardly even walk at that point. I remember after the races I would almost have to ask for a wheelchair in the airports because my knee was just so swollen I could barely even walk. At the pro level, especially being a rookie, you have to be prime. Your body has to be perfect and it has to be good to go to even expect to do good. I was there barely being able to walk trying to race a pro national on the gnarliest tracks in the world. So in hindsight it was really, really kind of arrogant and stupid of me, but in the moment I just wanted to race. I didn’t really think it would hurt me, but I think it definitely didn’t do me any good, that’s for sure. So I wish I just would have waited.

It’s a tough spot to be in when you know you have a ride waiting for you.

Yeah, for sure. As a kid that’s like all you really want is a ride for the pros. That’s what I worked my whole life for, by the time I was 14. So to have that ride there waiting for me with a good bike. Even if I didn’t have the ride I worked my whole life to become a professional, so I wanted to be there and do good, but there’s no way I could have done good.

The last time we talked to you, you were kind of bouncing around doing different series last summer. So it’s look like you’ll be doing the Canadian Nationals this summer?

Yeah, I think it’s looking like I’ll do the Canadian Nationals again this summer. It’s not 100 percent yet, but I think that’s what’s going to happen. Last year I did the six East Coast rounds because I was in Europe during the West Coast rounds, but this year I’d like to do the full series and go for the MX2 title.