Antonio Cairoli Sets the Early Pace at the MXGP of Qatar

Timed Practice

Red Bull KTM's Antonio Cairoli continues to set the pace early at the MXGP of Qatar. Cairoil, who topped free practice, also set the fastest time in timed practice with a 1:44.060.

Suzuki's Kevin Strijbos was second (1:44.166), with Cairoli's teammate Glenn Coldenhoff rounding out the top three.

Romain Febvre, Tim Gajser, Max Anstie, Arnaud Tonus, Gautier Paulin, Clement Desalle, Jeremy Van Horebeek rounded out the top 10.

Jeffrey Herlings, who is nursing a hand injury, finished 12th.

Russian Vsevolod Brylyakov was fastest in MX2, followed by Benoit Paturel and Jeremy Seewer. Pauls Jonass, who set the fastest time in free practice, was 11th.

Americans Thomas Covington (sixth) and Darian Sanayei (16th) both finished inside the top 20.

The qualifying races are up next.

