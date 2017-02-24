How to Watch: Atlanta

Round 8 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, February 25, in Atlanta, Georgia. The action kicks off with Andy Bowyer and Jim Holley hosting qualifying live from the Georgia Dome beginning at 12:50 p.m. EST / 9:50 a.m. PST on Supercrosslive.com.

FS1 (FOX Sports 1) will carry coverage of Round 8 beginning at 7:00 p.m. EST / 4:00 p.m. PST.

Below is everything you need for the weekend, including information on the opening round of the FIM World Motocross Championship from Qatar.

Monster Energy Supercross

TV Schedule

Round 8 | Atlanta, GA | Georgia Dome
Saturday, February 25

Coverage - 7:00 p.m. EST / 4:00 p.m. PST - Fox Sports 1 - Live

Online Schedule

Qualifying - 12:50 p.m. EST / 9:50 a.m. PST – Supercrosslive.com

Night Show - 450SX and 250SX - 7:00 p.m. EST / 4:00 p.m. PST - Fox Sports Go App

International

Monster Energy Supercross will provide an option to access the action, energy, and excitement in real time outside of North America for the first time via the pay-per-view live stream. Fans will be able to purchase a season pass for $99.99 and stream races live and up to one week following the race. Monster Energy Supercross pay-per-view livestream is available through SupercrossLIVE.com

FIM WOrLd motocross championship

TV Schedule

Round 1 | mxgp of qatar
Sunday, February 26

MX2 | Race 2 - 9:00 a.m. EST - CBS Sports Network
MXGP | Race 2 - 10:00 a.m. EST - CBS Sports Network

Online Schedule

Round 1 | mxgp of qatar
Saturday, February 25

MX2 | Race 1 - 9:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | Race 1 - 10:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | Race 2 - 12:00 p.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | Race 2 - 1:00 p.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

Amsoil Arenacross

TV Schedule

Round 6 | kansas City, MO
Sunday, February 26

Coverage - 10:30 p.m. EST - Fox Sports 1

2017 Standings

450SX Standings - 2017

PositionRiderHometownPoints
1Ryan Dungey Belle Plaine, MN149
2Marvin Musquin La Reole, France133
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO125
4Cole Seely Newbury Park, CA123
5Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM103
250SX East Standings - 2017

PositionRiderHometownPoints
1Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA25
2Jordon Smith Belmont, NC22
3Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA20
4R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL18
5Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL16
2017 Numbers

Top 100 and Career Pro Numbers
*Career Numbers
**New Career Numbers for 2017

1 - 450SX - Ryan Dungey
1 - 450MX - Ken Roczen
1 - 250MX - Cooper Webb
1 - 250SX West - Cooper Webb
1 - 250SX East - Malcolm Stewart
2**      Cooper Webb
3*        Eli Tomac
4*        Blake Baggett
5*        Ryan Dungey
6*        Jeremy Martin
7*        James Stewart
10*      Justin Brayton
11*      Kyle Chisholm
12*      Jake Weimer
14*      Cole Seely
15*      Dean Wilson
16*      Zach Osborne
17**    Joey Savatgy
18*      David Millsaps
19*      Justin Bogle
20*      Broc Tickle
21*      Jason Anderson
22*      Chad Reed
23**    Aaron Plessinger
24        Austin Forkner
25*      Marvin Musquin
26**    Alex Martin
27*      Nicholas Wey
28        Mitchell Oldenburg
29*      Andrew Short
30        Martin Davalos
31        RJ Hampshire
32        Weston Peick
33*      Joshua Grant
34        Benny Bloss
35        Arnaud Tonus
36        Adam Cianciarulo
37        Phillip Nicoletti
38        Shane McElrath
39        Colt Nichols
40        Fredrik Noren
41*      Trey Canard
42        Kyle Cunningham
43        Matt Bisceglia
44        Jordon Smith
45        Mitchell Harrison
46        Justin Hill
47        Malcolm Stewart
48        Christian Craig
49        Anthony Rodriguez
50        Luke Renzland
51*      Justin Barcia
52        Tyler Bowers
53        Cole Martinez
54        Gannon Audette
55        Jessy Nelson
56        Kyle Peters
57        James Decotis
58        Chris Alldredge
59        Noah McConahy
60        Tristan Charboneau
61        Vince Friese
62        Jesse Wentland
63        Alexander Frye
64        Hayden Mellross
65        Paul Coates
66        Michael Leib
67        Jimmy Albertson
68        Heath Harrison
69        Wil Hahn
70        Dakota Alix
71        Justin Starling
72        Cole Thompson
73        Marshal Weltin
74        Bradley Taft
75        Nick Schmidt
76        Scott Champion
77        Ben Lamay
78        Nick Gaines
79        Darryn Durham
80        Cade Clason
81        Henry Miller
82        Luke Clout
83        Jackson Richardson
84        Daniel Herrlein
85        Thomas Hahn
86        Trevor Reis
87        Chris Howell
88        John Short
89        Austin Howell
90        Dillan Epstein
91        Jacob Williamson
92        Jason Brooks
93        Josh Cartwright
94*      Ken Roczen
95        AJ Catanzaro
96        Vann Martin
97        Ryan Sipes
98        Matthew Babbitt
99        Chase Marquier
377*    Christophe Pourcel
800*    Mike Alessi

Live Timing

450SX Entry List

250SX Entry List

Race Center

2017 450SX Team Guide

2017 250SX East Region Preview

MXGP Preview

Other Info

Georgia Dome
1 Georgia Dome Drive Northwest
Atlanta, GA

Main Event - 6:30 p.m. local
Doors Open/Practice & Qualifying - 12:00 p.m. local

Ticket Prices 

Ticket prices for the "Motofest" weekend may fluctuate based on demand and availability. Be sure to lock in your seats today! Tickets are available online at TicketMaster.com, at the Georgia Dome Box Office, charge by phone at (800) 745-3000 and at select Yamaha dealerships (see below).

DEAL: If you buy a Monster Energy Supercross ticket for Saturday, you can get a Friday night Amsoil Arenacross ticket for just $10!

Pit Party

The Monster Energy Pit Party is going to be huge this year! In addition to meeting your favorite riders and teams, you will have the unique opportunity of seeing 50 of the world's best BMX riders in action during the final round of the Toyota BMX Triple Challenge.

Brian Fox just took a wild win in Phoenix, but it's anyone's game as the #BMXTripleChallenge heads to the Georgia Dome for the final round of 2017.

The Monster Energy Pit Party is from 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Georgia World Congress Center, Building B – Halls 1-4 (directly next to the Georgia Dome). Fans need to purchase a Pit Pass for $20 through ticketmaster.com or the box office along with their event ticket for entry. Or fans can bring an empty Monster Energy can for free entry with an event ticket. One can per entry.

*Autographs are not guaranteed.

Bag Policy

The NFL Clear Bag policy will be in effect for all Motofest events at the Georgia Dome.

For more information go here.

Animated track map

Track Map

Seating Chart

Race Day Schedule

Enlarge here.
Enlarge here.