How to Watch: Atlanta

2017 Numbers

Top 100 and Career Pro Numbers

*Career Numbers

**New Career Numbers for 2017

1 - 450SX - Ryan Dungey

1 - 450MX - Ken Roczen

1 - 250MX - Cooper Webb

1 - 250SX West - Cooper Webb

1 - 250SX East - Malcolm Stewart

2** Cooper Webb

3* Eli Tomac

4* Blake Baggett

5* Ryan Dungey

6* Jeremy Martin

7* James Stewart

10* Justin Brayton

11* Kyle Chisholm

12* Jake Weimer

14* Cole Seely

15* Dean Wilson

16* Zach Osborne

17** Joey Savatgy

18* David Millsaps

19* Justin Bogle

20* Broc Tickle

21* Jason Anderson

22* Chad Reed

23** Aaron Plessinger

24 Austin Forkner

25* Marvin Musquin

26** Alex Martin

27* Nicholas Wey

28 Mitchell Oldenburg

29* Andrew Short

30 Martin Davalos

31 RJ Hampshire

32 Weston Peick

33* Joshua Grant

34 Benny Bloss

35 Arnaud Tonus

36 Adam Cianciarulo

37 Phillip Nicoletti

38 Shane McElrath

39 Colt Nichols

40 Fredrik Noren

41* Trey Canard

42 Kyle Cunningham

43 Matt Bisceglia

44 Jordon Smith

45 Mitchell Harrison

46 Justin Hill

47 Malcolm Stewart

48 Christian Craig

49 Anthony Rodriguez

50 Luke Renzland

51* Justin Barcia

52 Tyler Bowers

53 Cole Martinez

54 Gannon Audette

55 Jessy Nelson

56 Kyle Peters

57 James Decotis

58 Chris Alldredge

59 Noah McConahy

60 Tristan Charboneau

61 Vince Friese

62 Jesse Wentland

63 Alexander Frye

64 Hayden Mellross

65 Paul Coates

66 Michael Leib

67 Jimmy Albertson

68 Heath Harrison

69 Wil Hahn

70 Dakota Alix

71 Justin Starling

72 Cole Thompson

73 Marshal Weltin

74 Bradley Taft

75 Nick Schmidt

76 Scott Champion

77 Ben Lamay

78 Nick Gaines

79 Darryn Durham

80 Cade Clason

81 Henry Miller

82 Luke Clout

83 Jackson Richardson

84 Daniel Herrlein

85 Thomas Hahn

86 Trevor Reis

87 Chris Howell

88 John Short

89 Austin Howell

90 Dillan Epstein

91 Jacob Williamson

92 Jason Brooks

93 Josh Cartwright

94* Ken Roczen

95 AJ Catanzaro

96 Vann Martin

97 Ryan Sipes

98 Matthew Babbitt

99 Chase Marquier

377* Christophe Pourcel

800* Mike Alessi

Other Info

Georgia Dome

1 Georgia Dome Drive Northwest

Atlanta, GA

Main Event - 6:30 p.m. local

Doors Open/Practice & Qualifying - 12:00 p.m. local

Ticket Prices

Ticket prices for the "Motofest" weekend may fluctuate based on demand and availability. Be sure to lock in your seats today! Tickets are available online at TicketMaster.com, at the Georgia Dome Box Office, charge by phone at (800) 745-3000 and at select Yamaha dealerships (see below).

DEAL: If you buy a Monster Energy Supercross ticket for Saturday, you can get a Friday night Amsoil Arenacross ticket for just $10!

Buy tickets here.

Pit Party

The Monster Energy Pit Party is going to be huge this year! In addition to meeting your favorite riders and teams, you will have the unique opportunity of seeing 50 of the world's best BMX riders in action during the final round of the Toyota BMX Triple Challenge.

Brian Fox just took a wild win in Phoenix, but it's anyone's game as the #BMXTripleChallenge heads to the Georgia Dome for the final round of 2017.

The Monster Energy Pit Party is from 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Georgia World Congress Center, Building B – Halls 1-4 (directly next to the Georgia Dome). Fans need to purchase a Pit Pass for $20 through ticketmaster.com or the box office along with their event ticket for entry. Or fans can bring an empty Monster Energy can for free entry with an event ticket. One can per entry.

*Autographs are not guaranteed.

Bag Policy

The NFL Clear Bag policy will be in effect for all Motofest events at the Georgia Dome.

For more information go here.

Animated track map