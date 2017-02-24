DMXS Radio Atlanta Supercross/Arenacross Party

What:

This year's party is special as we’ll put the surly arenacross crowd and the supercross crowd in one room and hash out the world’s problems. We’ll make it easy to decipher who’s who as we’ll have tiny drinks (like their tracks) for the AX guys, while the SX guys will drink from full size glasses. Not discriminating here, just making it easier for the fans to follow along.

When:

Starting at 10:00 p.m. local time on Friday night after the arenacross race until we shut the place down. Crowd will build as the arenacross finishes up and everyone migrates over from the Dome.

Where:

Tongue and Groove is where we drop the gate on this shindig.

Address:

565 Main St NE,

Atlanta, GA 30324

Tandgonline.com

Dress Code:

Just wear clothes. We’ve had a few naked incidents involving family members and while it’s fun to look back on, we would prefer you keep your clothes on, especially you Wes Kain. Feel free to wear a full set of gear to the party to make sure everyone knows you ride. It's a cool move for sure and we definitely won't make fun of you.

We hope to see you there!