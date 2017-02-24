Gus,

Name your new puppy Booger—your mom will love it. Yes, Gus, there was a very strange time back in the 1990s when companies called LBZ, Flesh Gear, and Stiffie tried to turn the racing industry into one big pimp-and-hoe party. Crushed velvet suits, huge shirt collars, and Goldschlager shots were all the rage and for a brief moment it looked like their over-the-boot pants might actually catch on as a legit trend. And then the SMP Freestyle Team had a really dismal showing at the L.A. supercross that included sparklers and riders not being able to clear the triples, let alone perform any kind of tricks. Larry Linkogle embraced the style, which turned most folks with any self-respect away from it. And as quickly as they showed up, baggy motocross pants with a belt became part of motocross lore. Not the good kind either, like epic races and works bikes.

This is more along the lines of racers piercing their nipples, growing goatees, and getting tattoos of themselves, all things that happened in that era as well. And, no, I never joined the baggy pant circus. For the record, there are still adventure pants and snowbike/snowmobile pants that run the over-the-boot design, but they have a functional purpose. Enjoy your new dog, little man.

PING

Dear Ping,

It would be awesome if after the main event, fans had like an hour to go down and actually check out the track. It would be awesome to see up close how deep the ruts are, whoops, steepness of the jumps, lines, etc. I doubt it would be a mad rush, but it would be awesome. Also, anymore with the coverage so good, lame point battles, stars getting injured, I’d rather just watch the supercrosses on my flat screen. I'd be more motivated to drop the 400 bucks (beer, hotel, tickets, etc.) if I could walk the track. Also, maybe I'm weird, but I love to walk tracks before and after riding them if I get a chance. I like to see my lines and how the ruts developed. Anyway, what do you think Sir Pingaling?

Eli