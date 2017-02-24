Antonio Cairoli Sets the Early Pace at the MXGP of Qatar

Eight-time world champion Antonio Cairoli was quickest in free practice today at the opening round of the 2017 FIM World Motocross Championship in Qatar.

Cairoli, who enters the season after winning the Italian Motocross Championship, bested Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Jordi Tixier. Cairoli (1:42.693) and Tixier (1:42.993) were the only two riders to set laps in the 1:42 range.

The 2015 world champion Romain Febvre was third, followed by MXGP rookie Max Anstie, 2016 world champion Tim Gajser, Gautier Paulin, and Jeffrey Herlings.

Red Bull KTM’s Pauls Jonass set the quickest time in MX2, with a 1:44.310, just edging out the privateer Julien Lieber (1:44.409), who is competing for the first time in 17 months due to injury.

American Thomas Covington was third, followed by Vsevolod Brylyakov and Jeremy Seewer. Washington's Darian Sanayei was 10th.

Make sure to check out our 2017 MXGP Preview that was posted yesterday.

Here is the rest of the schedule for today:

17:15 MX2 Timed Practice 18:00 MXGP Timed Practice 20:00 MX2 Qualifying Race 20:50 MXGP Qualifying Race

MXGP - Free Practice