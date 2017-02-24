10 Things to Watch: Atlanta

Euro Makes Good

The list of European riders who have struggled in supercross is much longer than those who have excelled, so we weren’t quite sure what to expect from Dylan Ferrandis’ Monster Energy Supercross debut in Minneapolis. Well, if the Frenchman’s first race is any indication, he’s going to do just fine. The Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha rider was second fastest in the first qualifier, ended up eighth fastest overall, and earned sixth in the main despite a dreadful start. Hopefully he gets a good start in Atlanta so we can get an idea of his true potential. -Hansel

Take a Mulligan

If you’re Alex Martin, you’re wishing the AMA had a throwaway rule—the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM rider experienced the definition of a disastrous night in Minneapolis. After going to the LCQ, Martin didn’t even complete a single lap before crashing out of the 250SX main event. We know he’s much better than that, he’s been podium material before, but we’ll have to wait until Atlanta to get an idea of where he fits into the overall picture in the East. –Hansel

The 7-Deuce-Deuce

If you like watching riders on the rise then you’re going to love what Adam Enticknap has done so far. Last season the 450SX privateer only made it into a single main event. But this year, with less than half the season down, he has already made it into three mains. He even transferred to the main in Minneapolis without even having to go to the LCQ. That’s amazing progress! If you like cool stories about nice guys, this is one to keep an eye on. –Hansel

Head of the Class

Aside from a crash in Arlington, which was reportedly caused by damage to his front brake, Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac has been the strongest rider in the class over the last four rounds. Since Glendale, Tomac has led 50 laps (most in 450SX) and won three of the last four races. His average lap time a week ago would’ve ranked as the fifth fastest lap in the class (!), ahead of Cole Seely, Trey Canard, Davi Millsaps, and more. While he’s certainly made it look easy at times, Tomac admitted there’s no relaxing when battling the likes of Ryan Dungey and Marvin Musquin. ”I can’t back off when I have these two guys sitting next to me,” he said post-race. “This was by far I think on par with Oakland for being one of the tougher tracks of the year, because of the shorter lap times.” Tomac still trails Dungey by 24 points heading into the weekend. We’ll see if he can cut into the lead with another win. –Chase Stallo