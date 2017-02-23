The Word On...

KTM v Honda, Two Strokes V FOur STrokes



Did you know that KTM and Honda have a bit of a beef in MotoGP, which dates back a number of years? Me either. But last week David Emmett of Moto Matters posted a great article on it. At the KTM team launch, KTM CEO Stefan Pierer was speaking with Austrian broadcaster Servus TV, when he took a couple shots at Honda. "Honda tries everything," Pierer told Servus TV. “On the one hand with money, they shower the promoter with cash, and if that doesn't help, they pull all sorts of tricks. Now there's a balance in the Grand Prix Commission. That's important." As Emmett points out, this feud goes back a bit. It’s very interesting, and worth checking out.

Why the venom for Honda? The two manufacturers have a long history of conflict, in many of the series they have raced in. But the feud started in earnest with the birth of Moto2. After great success in 125s, KTM had entered the 250cc class with a two-stroke twin and met with immediate success. Hiroshi Aoyama and Mika Kallio had both won races on the innovative parallel twin, and KTM had been extremely innovative with the machine, also debuting fuel injection on the bike. So when the FIM and Dorna came up with a plan to replace the 250cc class with 600cc four strokes, and the class that would eventually become Moto2, KTM were furious. The Austrian factory, like many others in the paddock, sensed the hand of Honda behind the decision, as Honda had a long and illustrious history of hating two strokes, and trying to kill them off. In the late 1970s, Honda had tried but failed to compete with two strokes using the remarkable oval-pistoned NR500, but that bike was never fast enough or reliable enough to beat the two strokes. Honda had been forced to admit defeat and built the NS500, which would go on to become the world-beating NSR500. But their historic aversion to two-stroke engines remained, and so the move to reboot the intermediate class as a four-stroke class immediately raised suspicions of a Honda plot.

F1 Looking at OTT Model

Formula One is reportedly exploring an OTT—Over-The-Top Content—model in the future, according to Motorsport. OTT is the direct delivery of a broadcast over the internet. MotoGP currently has the model in place with their VideoPass service, which costs £179 per season. Of course, this could take years, as F1 already has TV contracts in place worth a ton of money and are exclusive. Still, it’s interesting where they may head in the future.

For sports' commercial rights holders, being able to offer a direct to consumer subscription service is a way to open up connection to a wider audience and increase revenue – as well as being able to offer fans more of the type of content they want. No longer hemmed in by broadcast schedules, an F1 OTT experience could offer fans a whole new level of coverage that is custom-made for them - perhaps focused around their favourite team or driver. It is something that F1 has been pondering, while MotoGP has its own system up and running.

Read the entire article here.

FB, MLB

Social media companies like Facebook and Twitter have heavily gone after the rights to live stream sports. The major reason: sports is still something people watch live. Twitter got the deal with the NFL, and now Facebook is talking with Major League Baseball to live stream one game per week during the 2017 season, per Business Insider. Facebook already has a deal with Mexican soccer league Liga MX to stream 46 matches this year.

"Facebook is aggressively going after sports content and they are now one of a number of competitors to traditional media outlets that are going after sports programming," said sports media consultant Lee Berke. "It makes perfect sense that they would be going after name brand properties like the MLB." The companies were in advanced talks, according to one source. It was unclear which games MLB would live stream on Facebook. A representative for Facebook declined to comment. MLB did not return a request for comment. By partnering with Facebook, MLB would get access to a young audience at a massive scale, consultants said.

Read more here.

