The List: MXGP Preview

MXGP

After years of titles from Antonio Cairoli, MXGP has taken on a youth movement of sorts recently, with rookie Romain Febvre winning the title in 2015, and another rookie, Tim Gajser, winning the 2016 championship.

This year, an even higher-profile rookie digs in for the MXGP title run in Jeffrey Herlings, who won the 2016 MX2 Championship after several injury-plagued seasons.

Gajser and Febvre will be there to slug it out again this year, and Herlings will join the gang, but warhorses like Cairoli, Clement Desalle, Max Nagl, Gautier Paulin, Jeremy Van Horebeek and more have won races before and want to do it again this season. Here’s your guide to the riders, teams, and numbers for the 2017 season, which begins this weekend in Qatar.

Team HRC Honda

243 – Tim Gajser

Country: Slovenia

2016 Finish: MXGP world champion

2016 Moto Wins: 15

2016 Additional Moto Podiums: 9

Notes: Like Romain Febvre the year prior, the 2015 MX2 world champion burst onto the MXGP scene in 2016, capturing the world championship in his rookie season. He won twice as many motos (15) as the next closest competitor (Febvre, six). The Gariboldi outfit, which Gajser has raced for since his MX2 days, now runs the Honda HRC operation, so this is the same team Gajser rode for a season ago.

777 – Evgeny Bobryshev

Country: Russia

2016 Finish: 5th

2016 Moto Podiums: 5

Notes: Another solid season for Russian Bob in 2016 with five moto podiums—all of which came in the first 10 rounds. Bobryshev finished third at the opener a year ago.