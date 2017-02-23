Staging Area: Atlanta

The first rhythm is fairly easy to diagnose, as most riders will do a 2-3-2 combo into the next 180. This is very similar to the first rhythm in Arlington. The next rhythm is a up for a bit more interpretation, however. On paper, the fastest way will be 3-3-3. As the ruts form in the turn, however, that will become tougher and tougher. Another viable option will be to double out of the rutted turn, then jump from the smaller 3’ take-offs and triple-triple-single out of the section. Launching from the smallest take off is always the optimal choice as you can carry more speed and stay lower through the section.

Singling out of the previous section, riders will be able to cut across the inside of the turn before the sand. There is a 180 before the next dragon’s back. The fast line will be to blitz up and off of the top of the dragon’s back, landing onto the tabletop and then stepping off into the corner. It will be difficult but necessary.

The next section is most likely going to entail a step-on step-off followed by a triple into the turn. The other option would be to jump completely over the tabletop and then either triple-single or double-double. The first on-off option will easily be the fastest line, although this will force riders to the outside for the following turn. The latter options would allow riders to take the inside line in the next turn. This section’s optimal line could lie simply in that inside/outside option.

The next jumps are a series of small singles that will be pieced together a few different ways. The most important aspect will be landing on the downside of the last one before the main supercross triple into the turn. To scrub the triple with any speed, riders will want to avoid the compression and rebound that singling the last jump would force. In other words, they want to be decelerating to jump the triple, not accelerating. That is determined by how they navigate the prior jumps.

The next whoop section is longer than most. Atlanta’s whoops are notorious for deteriorating and this year will be no different. Finding a good rhythm here will be paramount for success. If I were a team manager, I would focus a camera on Marvin Musquin and tell my riders to do it exactly like he does. He will be one of the best in this section.

The last section is a basic finish line jump and a double before coming back onto the start straight. The finish line being preceded by a long whoops section could provide some great last lap action in the qualifying races.

Questions I Want Answered:

What’s eating Ryan Dungey?

With so much chaos in the 250 East Region opener, will we see a more predictable race unfold?