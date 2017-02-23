Injury Report: Atlanta

Justin Bogle – Sore



Comment: Bogle had a nasty crash in his semi last week that left him in pain severe enough to send him to the local hospital to get looked at. Fortunately everything checked out fine and he plans on being ready for Atlanta.

Justin Brayton – Concussion



Comment: Justin Brayton went down on the first lap of the 450SX main event in Arlington and was knocked unconscious. He sat Minneapolis out, but will return to racing in Atlanta.

Tommy Hahn – Shoulder



Comment: Hahn hoped to race in Minneapolis after popping his shoulder out of joint in Oakland but wasn’t quite ready. He plans on lining up this weekend.

Weston Peick – Kidney and Wrist



Comment: It’s unclear when Peick will return to action after lacerating his kidney and dislocating his wrist during practice in Glendale. The team is planning on Peick being back for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, but hopes he can make a couple supercross races at the end of the season.

Ken Roczen – Wrist, Elbow, Forearm



Comment: Roczen had a huge crash at A2, suffering injuries to his wrist, elbow, and radius (forearm). There is currently no timetable for his return.

Cooper Webb – Shoulder



Comment: Webb went down in his heat race in Minneapolis and injured his shoulder. After some MRIs it was learned there was no major damage done, although Webb did suffer some deep bruising. He’ll sit Atlanta out and try riding next week to see how he feels.