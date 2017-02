The Weege Show is back for 2017 with Red Bull KTM's Ryan Dungey, asking the questions no one has ever asked: Was Ryan a gifted athlete as a kid? Turns out the mile run in elementary school was just the start of a run of championships that continues today. And what about setting his alarm clock for 5:30 a.m. to go running...at 9 years old? We cover fresh ground with the Dunge right here.