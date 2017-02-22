Observations: Minneapolis

I’ve heard more than a few guys say they’re not happy with the inconsistent track designs the last few weeks. I’ll let privateer Jimmy Alberston provide the quotes this week:

“It’s a shame because the Dirt Wurx guys want to say all day long, ‘If you come up and tell us that the track’s screwed up or something’s wrong then we’ll fix it.’ But that’s complete BS because at Dallas I told them that landing of that triple was going to be a problem, and the guy told me, ‘We’ll look at it. We’ll work on it.’ They didn’t do anything, and a bunch of guys KO’d themselves on that landing. So this weekend I made Instagram posts about the track. I took a picture of one of the downsides that wasn’t finished. Then one of the main track builders comes and calls me a little bitch on Instagram. It’s like, screw you, man. I told you guys last week. I’m not going to waste my breath. I’m just going to man up and ride the track. But I am going to tell you you’re doing a piss poor job.

“Honestly, we walk the track and the track is unfinished in spots. There’s no need for that. Make it look professional and not like some hack job with the sides of the jumps unfinished. The freaking inside of the whoops have steep walls down them. It’s a bit frustrating when it comes to that, but it is what it is. I’m not going to waste my breath anymore, but then again they need to learn to take some criticism.”

Honda HRC’s Cole Seely echoed those thoughts about the Minneapolis track.

“Yeah. I don’t know who’s in charge of designing the tracks or whatever, but last weekend [Minneapolis] was pretty bad. The layout was too tight. I know we all have to race the same track, but there’s so much potential with such a huge stadium like that; I want to see better layouts and better tracks built. But for the most part they’ve been good, though. Dirt Wurx is doing a heck of a job. When it pours rain the day before, we still have a really good track to race. So hats off to those guys for sure.”

Well, that’s three out of the last four for Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac who won in impressive fashion. With his early season “slump” and then mechanic pit stop in Arlington, he’s got no choice but to hang it out and do what he can to beat Ryan Dungey. Maybe he goes down or whatever, but he’s on that thin line of having no room for error. We’ve got nine rounds to go and he’s down almost a race in the points with an emerging Marvin Musquin to jump in the standings. In short, it’s go time for Tomac.

In Minneapolis, with a soft track and some sand, Tomac was getting busy, outdoor motocross style, out there. He was standing up, jumping into the sand section and burying the bike into the ruts. It was impressive yet again. Tomac manages to look ultra-aggressive all the time; he uses a lot of energy but yet makes it look pretty smooth. There was a double dragon’s back (like a double rainbow, but more impressive) and Tomac was one of the first to double over the first one, then triple over the second one and then double out. It was pretty impressive. Whenever a rider can pick up on something quick, they can then work on the rest of the track a little sooner than the other dudes.