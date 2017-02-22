EVS Releases the TP199 Knee Pad

Rancho Dominguez, CA – One of our most popular knee protectors has been completely redesigned. Designed specifically for Travis Pastrana, the official TP199 Knee Pad offers everything for those looking for complete support without the bulk of a traditional knee brace. They are perfect for both track and trail riders. Head over to EVS-Sports.com for more information.

FEATURES

- Reactive Memory Foam (RMF) patella protection design utilizing advanced impact foam technology

- Molded bio-foam upper for increased impact protection

- Silicone strip on inner sleeve helps limit migration while riding

- Integrated internal floating knee sleeve helps give continued support even during brace migration

- Fully breathable mesh backing to help with temperature control

- Low profile, hard molded shin guard slips easily into your boot

- Sizes: S/M, L/XL, & Youth

- Sold in pairs