Between the Motos: Stephane Roncada

I couldn’t get enough of the game, but for some reason my laptop didn’t have a charging cable, so I had to order one. In the meantime, I would bring the computer with me to the store, ask them to charge it for me, and come back later to pick it up and go home to play some more. This probably lasted for a week.

A few months after I started playing Motocross Madness, I found out from the same people that it was possible to create your own tracks and play them in the game, and that’s how everything started. I would spend hours on the phone with them, learning how to use software like Adobe Photoshop and 3D Studio Max to create tracks and put them in the game. Then, in 1999, I met up with them in L.A. to attend the E3 [Electronic Entertainment Expo] video game conference, where I met the team behind Motocross Madness. When they found out I was a professional rider and making tracks for their game, they asked me if I would be interested in working with them, creating new tracks for Motocross Madness 2, and I jumped at the occasion. My contract work with Rainbow Studios started shortly after that.

On becoming a contracted track designer …

I spent the next four to five years doing contract work, creating new tracks, for Motocross Madness 2, ATV Offroad Fury 1 & 2, MX Unleashed, and the MX vs ATV series. My racing career always came first. I would work on game stuff in the evenings, and sometimes on the road, but lots of people in the industry would give me a hard time about it, especially when I wasn’t having good results. “You should spend more time training and less time playing on the computer.” To which I would respond, “Racing always comes first, but I also have to look out for myself. Are you gonna pay my bills if I get hurt tomorrow and can’t race anymore?” I also want to have a life. Moto is my passion and my world, but there’s a lot more to life than just moto.

On retiring …

Knowing something else then moto made my retirement from racing really smooth, and my decision to retire much easier. I went from something I love to something else I love. I didn’t have to rely on the industry to keep getting a paycheck, and that’s something I am really proud of. I had enough determination to teach myself something new and use that knowledge to start a new career. There will always be people who say that if I had been more focused on my racing, I would have achieved more, and maybe they are right, or wrong, we’ll never know. To me, all that matters is that I am still doing something I love today, still related to moto, and I am just as happy, if not more, then when I was racing. When I was younger, I would have never thought that one day I would be working at a place like Rainbow Studios. I thought I would ride forever. It’s only when I started riding for factory teams in the 250 class that I thought I didn’t want to keep doing this as long as I could, just to get a paycheck. In 2006, after all that happened with my back pain and the Vicodin addiction, I realized that I had hit my peak already and it was only gonna go downhill from there. It was time for something new.