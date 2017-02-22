3 on 3: Questions from Minneapolis

Weird night of ups and downs in the 250SX East Region opener in Minneapolis. Did we get what we expected? Who is going to bounce back? And can we really ask three questions about the 250SX East opener and not even mention Adam Cianciarulo’s name in any of the answers? Let’s see!

1. Who surprised you most in the 250SX East Region opener?

David Pingree: I’m going with Dylan Ferrandis. I know nothing about this guy and this is his first ever supercross race. For a guy who didn’t grow up in the States to get a sixth at his first supercross is impressive. I’m keeping an eye on him.

Jason Thomas: It really depends on which part of the day we would be referring to but since the end result is what matters most, I will take Jordon Smith. He didn't have a good qualifying afternoon and then he squeezed into the main event with a ninth-place finish in his heat race. Things weren't really clicking until that magical holeshot and everything changed. He rode really well in the main event. He avoided mistakes and never lost touch with Joey Savatgy out front. Jordon has the talent to be up front every week, but has always had the tendency to make the big mistake. He showed us once again that when things go right, he is a legit front runner.

Steve Matthes: I can't take Smith because JT did so can I go with Zach Osborne? Yeah, he got third, but man was he good. He qualified fastest, he ripped through riders in both the heat and the main and without a small mistake, he would have been second on the night. Wacko Zacho is the real deal here in the East Region. Further on down, I thought that Luke Renzland was very good all day. Osborne got him in the last turn for second in the heat and then in the main he turned a good start into a top 10 on the night. Nice work for him.