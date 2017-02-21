Sign of the (Lap) Times: Minneapolis

When Ryan Dungey made his way past Davi Millsaps and into second place behind Eli Tomac over the weekend, an already electric crowd was ready to go full-on lightning storm in the hopes that he would be able to make a run at Tomac. Sitting in the crowd, I began to have flashbacks to 2013 when Dungey was able to run down Ryan Villopoto for the lead and when the crowd's cheers pushed Dungey around the track. Well, Tomac laid down the silence on Saturday night, slowly stretching his lead out during the first few laps of the race and eventually slicing through the lapped riders in a way that Dungey was unable to match.

Let’s dive into the lap data to figure out how these races were won and lost with this week’s Sign of the Lap Times. First, our traditional lap time charts.

450SX Class Lap Times

Lap Rank Finish Best Lap On Lap Avg Lap Time Rider 1 1st 47.667 7 49.486 Eli Tomac 2 3rd 48.041 4 50.059 Ryan Dungey 3 2nd 48.076 7 49.637 Marvin Musquin 4 4th 49.037 10 51.019 Jason Anderson 5 5th 49.540 8 51.052 Cole Seely 6 7th 49.780 7 51.361 Broc Tickle 7 8th 49.979 5 51.988 Trey Canard 8 6th 49.995 2 51.551 Davi Millsaps 9 16th 50.098 7 51.961 Chad Reed 10 10th 50.136 5 52.667 Mike Alessi 11 11th 50.281 4 52.343 Malcolm Stewart 12 17th 50.437 7 53.961 Justin Barcia 13 12th 50.552 7 52.702 Dean Wilson 14 9th 50.607 7 52.057 Blake Baggett 15 14th 50.968 7 52.397 Josh Grant 16 13th 51.143 5 53.294 Jake Weimer 17 15th 51.814 5 53.118 Vince Friese 18 18th 53.065 5 55.981 Nick Schmidt 19 20th 53.362 5 56.359 Jimmy Albertson 20 19th 53.320 6 57.031 Cade Clason 21 21st 54.189 6 58.113 Alex Ray 22 22nd 54.289 4 58.208 Adam Enticknap

250SX Class Lap Times

Lap Rank Finish Best Lap On Lap Avg Lap Time Rider 1 3rd 49.439 6 50.931 Zach Osborne 2 4th 49.660 5 52.2 RJ Hampshire 3 1st 50.013 4 51.091 Joey Savatgy 4 2nd 50.297 5 51.268 Jordon Smith 5 5th 50.770 7 52.59 Adam Cianciarulo 6 21st 50.901 6 52.22 Benny Bloss 7 10th 51.201 15 52.182 Colt Nichols 8 9th 51.264 8 53.127 Kyle Peters 9 13th 51.308 10 53.166 Fredrik Noren 10 7th 51.429 2 53.201 Anthony Rodriguez 11 8th 51.662 11 53.006 Luke Renzland 12 15th 51.828 3 53.586 Cameron McAdoo 13 14th 51.832 7 54.508 Lorenzo Locurcio 14 6th 51.886 5 52.759 Dylan Ferrandis 15 12th 51.939 13 53.143 Christian Craig 16 11th 51.973 4 53.961 Jesse Wentland 17 18th 52.016 6 53.294 Mitchell Harrison 18 16th 53.273 8 55.641 Gannon Audette 19 17th 53.381 3 56.256 Tony Archer 20 19th 54.123 3 56.91 Paul Coates 21 20th 54.410 5 55.932 Dakota Alix 22 22nd DNF DNF DNF Alex Martin

The Top Three

For the first six laps, Dungey was almost able to match Tomac's pace, losing a tenth or two every lap. Then Tomac uncorked a 47.667 on lap seven, the fastest time of the race, and gave himself some room to breathe. That was also the last clean lap the lead pack had before they started running into lapped riders. Take a look at how the lap times for the top three compare.