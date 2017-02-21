Sign of the (Lap) Times: Minneapolis

When Ryan Dungey made his way past Davi Millsaps and into second place behind Eli Tomac over the weekend, an already electric crowd was ready to go full-on lightning storm in the hopes that he would be able to make a run at Tomac. Sitting in the crowd, I began to have flashbacks to 2013 when Dungey was able to run down Ryan Villopoto for the lead and when the crowd's cheers pushed Dungey around the track. Well, Tomac laid down the silence on Saturday night, slowly stretching his lead out during the first few laps of the race and eventually slicing through the lapped riders in a way that Dungey was unable to match.
Let’s dive into the lap data to figure out how these races were won and lost with this week’s Sign of the Lap Times. First, our traditional lap time charts.
450SX Class Lap Times
|Lap Rank
|Finish
|Best Lap
|On Lap
|Avg Lap Time
|Rider
|1
|1st
|47.667
|7
|49.486
|Eli Tomac
|2
|3rd
|48.041
|4
|50.059
|Ryan Dungey
|3
|2nd
|48.076
|7
|49.637
|Marvin Musquin
|4
|4th
|49.037
|10
|51.019
|Jason Anderson
|5
|5th
|49.540
|8
|51.052
|Cole Seely
|6
|7th
|49.780
|7
|51.361
|Broc Tickle
|7
|8th
|49.979
|5
|51.988
|Trey Canard
|8
|6th
|49.995
|2
|51.551
|Davi Millsaps
|9
|16th
|50.098
|7
|51.961
|Chad Reed
|10
|10th
|50.136
|5
|52.667
|Mike Alessi
|11
|11th
|50.281
|4
|52.343
|Malcolm Stewart
|12
|17th
|50.437
|7
|53.961
|Justin Barcia
|13
|12th
|50.552
|7
|52.702
|Dean Wilson
|14
|9th
|50.607
|7
|52.057
|Blake Baggett
|15
|14th
|50.968
|7
|52.397
|Josh Grant
|16
|13th
|51.143
|5
|53.294
|Jake Weimer
|17
|15th
|51.814
|5
|53.118
|Vince Friese
|18
|18th
|53.065
|5
|55.981
|Nick Schmidt
|19
|20th
|53.362
|5
|56.359
|Jimmy Albertson
|20
|19th
|53.320
|6
|57.031
|Cade Clason
|21
|21st
|54.189
|6
|58.113
|Alex Ray
|22
|22nd
|54.289
|4
|58.208
|Adam Enticknap
250SX Class Lap Times
|Lap Rank
|Finish
|Best Lap
|On Lap
|Avg Lap Time
|Rider
|1
|3rd
|49.439
|6
|50.931
|Zach Osborne
|2
|4th
|49.660
|5
|52.2
|RJ Hampshire
|3
|1st
|50.013
|4
|51.091
|Joey Savatgy
|4
|2nd
|50.297
|5
|51.268
|Jordon Smith
|5
|5th
|50.770
|7
|52.59
|Adam Cianciarulo
|6
|21st
|50.901
|6
|52.22
|Benny Bloss
|7
|10th
|51.201
|15
|52.182
|Colt Nichols
|8
|9th
|51.264
|8
|53.127
|Kyle Peters
|9
|13th
|51.308
|10
|53.166
|Fredrik Noren
|10
|7th
|51.429
|2
|53.201
|Anthony Rodriguez
|11
|8th
|51.662
|11
|53.006
|Luke Renzland
|12
|15th
|51.828
|3
|53.586
|Cameron McAdoo
|13
|14th
|51.832
|7
|54.508
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|14
|6th
|51.886
|5
|52.759
|Dylan Ferrandis
|15
|12th
|51.939
|13
|53.143
|Christian Craig
|16
|11th
|51.973
|4
|53.961
|Jesse Wentland
|17
|18th
|52.016
|6
|53.294
|Mitchell Harrison
|18
|16th
|53.273
|8
|55.641
|Gannon Audette
|19
|17th
|53.381
|3
|56.256
|Tony Archer
|20
|19th
|54.123
|3
|56.91
|Paul Coates
|21
|20th
|54.410
|5
|55.932
|Dakota Alix
|22
|22nd
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|Alex Martin
The Top Three
For the first six laps, Dungey was almost able to match Tomac's pace, losing a tenth or two every lap. Then Tomac uncorked a 47.667 on lap seven, the fastest time of the race, and gave himself some room to breathe. That was also the last clean lap the lead pack had before they started running into lapped riders. Take a look at how the lap times for the top three compare.
Dungey had that one big spike in his lap time on lap 11, but look at how inconsistent his times are from lap 18 on. Meanwhile, Marvin also struggled to keep his line flat, although he was still turning quicker laps than Dungey. One cause for the inconsistencies could have been the dirt in Minneapolis. During the press conference all three riders agreed that there was a weird combination of hard spots and soft spots as the moisture worked its way up from underneath the surface.
Dungey vs Tomac
Now look at how the gap from Tomac to Dungey increased throughout the main event with some callouts to key moments in the race.
You can see Tomac was inching away until lap 10-11 where Dungey was unable to get around a lapped rider for the entire lap, losing around three seconds. This allowed Tomac to get comfortable and killed any momentum Dungey had. Once Tomac slipped away from Dungey's sights, Dungey wasn't able to match his pace as consistently. On the podium after the race Dungey said, "I got off to a great start there with Eli and he was running some good laps. We were right there in tow and I just fell off the back and made a few mistakes and just ... you know, I got a little work to do and that's okay."
Lapped Traffic
It may not have been as apparent watching on TV, but lapped riders were everywhere in Minneapolis. It seemed like once Tomac got around one, there would be a group of two or three waiting for him in the next section. Steve Matthes even mentioned it a couple times on our Twitter page.
Lappers are def in the way on a track like this— Racer X (@racerxonline) February 19, 2017
There's just riders everywhere man, I don't know— Racer X (@racerxonline) February 19, 2017
Some of these dudes are being lapped for the 4th or 5th time I think— Racer X (@racerxonline) February 19, 2017
Matthes was spot on when he thought the leaders might have lapped some people four or five times—they actually lapped Alex Ray and Adam Enticknap four times and lapped up to 17th place three times.
When you look at how short the track was and how tricky in became with that soft dirt, it's no surprise that the leaders ran into the lapped riders so quickly. Marvin Musquin said in the post-race press conference, "The track was actually pretty short once again, just like last weekend in Dallas, and we had a lot of lappers."
Hard Chargers
Now it's time to recognize some hard chargers. On a track that many said was one lined and hard to pass on, Dean Wilson (450SX) and Colt Nichols (250SX) were both buried at the end of the first lap and managed to pass 10 riders over the course of the race. Wilson said after the race, "I wish I had a better main event. I didn’t get the best of starts, then I collided with another rider and went down after the first turn. By the time I got going I was well behind last and just tried picking guys off. I got up to 12th, which isn’t amazing, but I qualified third which is a positive."
Nichols' poor position after the first lap was due to a crash after colliding with Dakota Alix.
Wacko Zacho
Finally, let's get to the 250 Class. Joey Savatgy rode a fast and consistent main event and took home the win without much drama on his part. On the other hand, Zach Obsorbne's night was anything but drama free. After getting an average start in the main event, Osborne charged hard and fought his way past Jordon Smith and into second place. Just as he was getting close to Savatgy, Osborne went down in the corner after the sand section and put himself in an even bigger hole than he was in after the start. As you can see in the chart below that shows the gap between Osborne and Savatgy throughout the race.
Osborne had the fastest laps in both qualifying and the main event this weekend. Can he avoid the mistakes soon and finally net his first career 250SX win?