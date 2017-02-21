Redux: Minneapolis

RCH/Yoshimura Suzuki’s Broc Tickle has put together back-to-back top-seven finishes after a seventh in Minneapolis on Saturday. With that finish, Tickle is now tied with Chad Reed for ninth in points with 69 each. “We made some changes to the bike last week and that really paid off on Saturday night. The bike felt great,” Tickle said in a team press release. “I had to race my way through the semi to get in the main but everything still felt pretty good. Outside of the first 20 seconds, the main event was awesome. My start wasn’t as good as it should have been but I made some quick passes and got into a good flow. I was actually in good position to race for fifth or sixth, but I made a couple mistakes and lost some ground. That was good motivation to keep pushing forward. I’m looking forward to the rest of the season. We’ve had a little bit of a slow start but things are rolling in the right direction. We’re making progress every week.”

As we reported over the weekend, Justin Bogle is expected to race this weekend after leaving Saturday night early following a brutal crash in his semi race. Bogle visited the hospital as a precaution but everything checked out fine. “I came up short in that rhythm section, went over the bars, and that was the end of my night,” explained Bogle in a team statement. “We were having a good day and I felt good on the bike. I just missed my mark through that section and it bit me. I went to the hospital and everything checked out fine. I’m just sore. We’ll be ready for Atlanta on Saturday.”

Justin Barcia made his 2017 debut this weekend after missing the first six rounds of the series. The AutoTrader.com/Monster Energy/JGR Suzuki rider went down in the main and finished 17th.

Jake Weimer was expected to spend the week testing with the team in North Carolina, but he tweaked his back in the heat race on Saturday and said that he may be required to rest this week. “I came to North Carolina to test with the @jgrmx crew this week but it's looking more like a week of therapy to be ready for Atlanta. These things are so frustrating. I've dealt with it before and should be good for Atlanta.”

Colt Nichols, who broke his femur in November, was somehow able to lineup for the East Region opener in his debut for Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha, and looked really good. Nichols was involved in an early crash with Dakota Alix and came from dead last to get 10th. Pretty incredible considering he broke his femur around three months ago. “Man it feels good to be back at the races,” he wrote on Instagram. “Regardless of the outcome I was just blessed to be there. Did not think any of this would be possible back in November. Lot of great people around me to make it possible and we’re going to keep working.”

As for Alix, well, the crash with Nichols after they started the race in second and third, was nuts. Luckily the privateer KTM rider was able to get away without injury after doing a helicopter move in mid-air. Take that, freestyle riders.