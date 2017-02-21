OTOR Issue #149

One hundred and forty-ninth issue of this bi-weekly motorcycle sport magazine, tackling the latest races and issues in MotoGP, MXGP, AMA Motocross/Supercross, and World Superbike as well as general motorcycling and accessories with the best blogs and photographs.

In OTOR 149:

  • Minneapolis was a homecoming for Ryan Dungey but miller time for Eli Tomac with a third 2017 victory. Steve Matthes blogs from U.S. Bank Stadium.
  • Jonathan Rea has been one of the fastest and most dominant motorcycle racers in the past two years. What is the secret to the Kawasaki man’s success? We dug around.
  • MXGP emerges from the darkness in more ways than one with Losail, Qatar, staging the opening GP for the fifth year in a row. We asked some of the pertinent questions.
  • Some ripe MotoGP imagery from CormacGP’s days in Phillip Island last week and blog perspective from Neil Morrison still in Melbourne.