OTOR Issue #149
February 21, 2017 4:05pm | by: Press Release
One hundred and forty-ninth issue of this bi-weekly motorcycle sport magazine, tackling the latest races and issues in MotoGP, MXGP, AMA Motocross/Supercross, and World Superbike as well as general motorcycling and accessories with the best blogs and photographs.
In OTOR 149:
- Minneapolis was a homecoming for Ryan Dungey but miller time for Eli Tomac with a third 2017 victory. Steve Matthes blogs from U.S. Bank Stadium.
- Jonathan Rea has been one of the fastest and most dominant motorcycle racers in the past two years. What is the secret to the Kawasaki man’s success? We dug around.
- MXGP emerges from the darkness in more ways than one with Losail, Qatar, staging the opening GP for the fifth year in a row. We asked some of the pertinent questions.
- Some ripe MotoGP imagery from CormacGP’s days in Phillip Island last week and blog perspective from Neil Morrison still in Melbourne.