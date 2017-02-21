Exhaust: Is Something Wrong with Ryan Dungey?

I could go on with exact race details, stats, or results to prove we’re not seeing 2015 or 2016 Ryan Dungey, but I don’t think I need to. The last two years, we just knew Dungey was the best rider in the series around the halfway point. This year, we can’t say that. His qualifying efforts and heat races have been okay but not great, and he’s also been caught and passed in some main events lately. I wouldn’t be asking this question if others weren’t asking me in the first place. Is something wrong here?

Before we get into this, I want to remind that this type of analysis shows not only that #ThereWasNoCrown, but also that #HeavyLaysTheCrown. Only the winner of two-straight titles operates under this type of scrutiny. But hey, established excellence is just that. LeBron James gets the same heat if he has a few bad games, too. He also gets to be called King James and makes tons of money.

So look, we write this completely and totally knowing it’s unfair. But we also know how this sport works. Elite riders don’t go through prolonged slumps, and by about the halfway point of the season, the die is usually cast. Massive turn arounds don’t often happen by this point in the season, which means the momentum captured by Tomac or Musquin could last for quite a while, and then Dungey could have some troubles in the points.

That only makes this season more puzzling. Rarely does a rider open up this size of an early points lead without being head and shoulders better than the rest of the field. Dungey has the points lead, but hasn’t established dominance. It’s a very strange scenario.

Now people are coming up with theories, each one of them a guess, because the truth runs the gamut from “Nothing is wrong at all and Dungey is about to win again as soon as this weekend” to “there’s a problem and he’s keeping it secret.”

Allow me to visit some theories I’ve heard:

#1. He’s just protecting the points lead: This could very well be true, although we have to explain it a bit. What Dungey is NOT doing is going to the races thinking a series of seconds or thirds is going to get the job done. He knows better than anyone that consistency alone doesn’t win titles, as he has always been consistent, but in years like 2011 (one win) or 2013 (two wins) he didn’t win enough to net the title. I will argue to the death that Dungey doesn’t “take” podiums like most people say, but rather tries his hardest to win but sometimes ends up finishing second. HOWEVER there is reason to think this year he actually is riding smarter instead of harder. First, the local weather has been brutal at most of the races, so the tracks are more torn up and rutted than usual. Perhaps that breeds a little bit of extra caution. This weekend he came super close to a huge endo and then backed it down from there. In Oakland’s rut fest, he seemed to just accept a safe second. That leads credence to another theory….

#2. The Roczen crash rocked his world: Dungey was as respectful, apologetic, and sympathetic as anyone could possibly be after Roczen went down. That’s very classy. But how much did Kenny’s injury affect him? Has he been extra bit extra cautious since? Not impossible, especially since these difficult conditions are only maximized due to theory #3….

#3 Longer races lead to tougher tracks, and Dunge is being smart: The new timed race format eliminates the chance of short races, so Dungey—who is know for his fitness—should benefit. However, we’re not seeing fitness as a huge factor in these races. Track deterioration has been, though. Perhaps Dungey, as smart a racer as anyone, is seeing the risk versus reward ratio differently this year. Plus, if he has any struggles, they’re harder to fix because …