Breakdown: Minneapolis

It’s tough to do it much better than this. Marvin has just landed off of the double and has already shifted into full attack mode for the sand turn. The impressive part of this was that the preceding double was tough to downside and most riders landed on the flat area just past it. That flat landing resulted in a “bounce” for most riders before they could transition into the turn. That bounce is caused by the suspension rebounding back up before the rider can force it back down for the turn. For Marvin to be this committed so early in the turn, it means he either nailed the landing or discovered some sort of cornering voodoo.

His leg is raised up and out of the way, balancing his body weight and also at the ready in case he needs to steady himself. His head and body are leaned in the same angle of the motorcycle which may seem routine but if he was leaning more to the outside, the motorcycle would want to “stand up” and steer to the outside. He has his outside leg pressed on the frame and radiator shroud to grip the bike and further steer it in the direction he wants. His finger is also feeding the clutch to accelerate precisely to the amount the turn and dirt will allow.

Also, look at his eyes. They’re focused far down the track. Many amateurs make the mistake of looking right in front of them. Changing lines, avoiding downed riders, and simply being prepared for the next section are all made possible by your eyes giving your body time to react. Every nanosecond of extra time that you can provide from simply raising your eyes further forward is critical.

