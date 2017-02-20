Wake-Up Call

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Minneapolis - 450SX

- Minneapolis , MN

PositionRiderHometownMachine
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO KawasakiKX 450F
2Marvin Musquin La Reole, France KTM450 SX-F Factory Edit
3Ryan Dungey Belle Plaine, MN KTM450 SX-F Factory Edit
4Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM HusqvarnaFC450
5Cole Seely Newbury Park, CA HondaCRF 450
6Davi Millsaps Cairo, GA KTM450 SX-F Factory Edit
7Broc Tickle Holly, MI SuzukiRM-Z450
8Trey Canard Shawnee, OK KTM450 SX-F Factory Edit
9Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA KTM450 SX-F Factory Edit
10Mike Alessi Apple Valley, CA HondaCRF 450
11Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL SuzukiRM-Z450
12Dean Wilson Scotland, United Kingdom HusqvarnaFC450
13Jake Weimer Rupert, ID SuzukiRM-Z450
14Josh Grant Riverside, CA KawasakiKX 450F
15Vince Friese Cape Girardeau, MO HondaCRF 450
16Chad Reed Kurri Kurri, Australia YamahaYZ450F
17Justin Barcia Monroe, NY SuzukiRM-Z450
18Nick Schmidt Maryville, WA SuzukiRM-Z450
19Cade Clason Arcadia, OH HondaCRF 450
20Jimmy Albertson Mount Vernon, MO SuzukiRM-Z450
21Alex Ray Jackson, TN HusqvarnaFC450
22Adam Enticknap Lompoc, CA HondaCRF 450
Minneapolis - 250SX East

- Minneapolis , MN

PositionRiderHometownMachine
1Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA KawasakiKX 250F
2Jordon Smith Belmont, NC KTM250SX-F
3Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA HusqvarnaFC250
4R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL HondaCRF 250
5Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL KawasakiKX 250F
6Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France YamahaYZ250F
7Anthony Rodriguez Caracacus, Venezuela YamahaYZ250F
8Luke Renzland Hewitt, NJ YamahaYZ250F
9Kyle Peters Greensboro, NC SuzukiRm-z250
10Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK YamahaYZ250F
11Jesse Wentland Elk River, MN HondaCRF 250
12Christian Craig Hemet, CA HondaCRF 250
13Fredrik Noren Lidköping, Sweden HondaCRF 250
14Lorenzo Locurcio Cairo, GA YamahaYZ250F
15Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA HondaCRF 250
16Gannon Audette Minneapolis, MN KawasakiKX 250F
17Tony Archer Clinton, MD KawasakiKX 250F
18Mitchell Harrison Lansing, MI YamahaYZ250F
19Paul Coates United Kingdom YamahaYZ250F
20Dakota Alix Jay, VT KTM250 SX-F
21Benny Bloss Oak Grove, MO KTM250SX-F
22Alex Martin Millville, MN KTM250SX-F
450SX Standings - 2017

PositionRiderHometownPoints
1Ryan Dungey Belle Plaine, MN149
2Marvin Musquin La Reole, France133
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO125
4Cole Seely Newbury Park, CA123
5Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM103
6Davi Millsaps Cairo, GA98
7Dean Wilson Scotland, United Kingdom73
8Cooper Webb Newport, NC71
10Broc Tickle Holly, MI69
9Chad Reed Kurri Kurri, Australia69
11Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA63
12Josh Grant Riverside, CA53
13Jake Weimer Rupert, ID52
14Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany51
15Justin Brayton Fort Dodge, IA43
16Vince Friese Cape Girardeau, MO42
17Weston Peick Wildomar, CA39
18Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL35
19Justin Bogle Cushing, OK33
20Mike Alessi Apple Valley, CA32
250SX East Standings - 2017

PositionRiderHometownPoints
1Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA25
2Jordon Smith Belmont, NC22
3Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA20
4R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL18
5Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL16
6Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France15
7Anthony Rodriguez Caracacus, Venezuela14
8Luke Renzland Hewitt, NJ13
9Kyle Peters Greensboro, NC12
10Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK11
11Jesse Wentland Elk River, MN10
12Christian Craig Hemet, CA9
13Fredrik Noren Lidköping, Sweden8
14Lorenzo Locurcio Cairo, GA7
15Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA6
16Gannon Audette Minneapolis, MN5
17Tony Archer Clinton, MD4
18Mitchell Harrison Lansing, MI3
19Paul Coates United Kingdom2
21Dakota Alix Jay, VT1
Amsoil Arenacross

Round 6 – Kansas City, MO

250AX

Overall Finish Rider Moto 1 Moto 2 Bike
1st Jace Owen 3rd 2nd Honda
2nd Gavin Faith  1st 3rd Kawasaki
3rd Matt Goerke 4th 1st Yamaha
4th Gared Steinke 5th 4th Kawasaki
5th Chris Blose 2nd 7th Yamaha
6th Daniel Herrlein 7th 5th KTM
7th Ben Lamay 6th 8th Honda
8th Travel Sewell 12th 6th Kawasaki
9th Jacob Williamson 10th 9th Kawasaki
10th Cody VanBuskirk 9th 10th KTM

AX Lites West Region

Overall Finish Rider Bike
1st Heath Harrison Yamaha
2nd Ryan Breece Kawasaki
3rd Dylan Bolinger Yamaha
4th Jared Lesher KTM
5th Jeramy Taylor KTM
6th Hunter Sayles KTM
7th Max Markolf KTM
8th Lane Shaw Honda
9th Scott Zont Kawasaki
10th Cade Autenrieth Yamaha
Jace Owen extends his points lead in Kansas City.
Jace Owen extends his points lead in Kansas City. ShiftOne Photography

250AX Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Jace Owen 222
2nd Gavin Faith 205
3rd Matt Goerke 196
4th Gared Steinke 170
5th Chris Blose 159
6th Ben Lamay 151
7th Daniel Herrlein 141
8th Cody VanBuskirk 102
9th Steven Mages 89
10th Travis Sewell 82

AX Lites West Region Championship Standings

standing Rider Points
1st Ryan Breece 15
2nd Dylan Bolinger 14
3rd Jared Lesher 13
4th Jeramy Taylor 12
5th Hunter Sayles 11

Monster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK)

Round 7 – London, England

Pro Class

Standings Rider
1st Adrien Escoffier
2nd Thomas Ramette
3rd Collin Jurin
4th Angelo Pellegrini
5th Adam Chatfield
6th Alex Snow
7th Hugo Basaula
8th Jack Brunell
9th Cedric Soubeyras
10th Florent Richier
DNF Cyrille Coulon
Thomas Ramette takes home the championship.
Thomas Ramette takes home the championship. Courtesy of Redcat News Service

Pro Class Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Thomas Ramette 131
2nd Angelo Pellegrini 126
3rd Cedric Soubeyras 124
4th Adam Chatfield 116
5th Adrien Escoffier 113
6th Jack Brunell 109
7th Cyrille Coulon 96
8th Hugo Basaula 89
9th Florent Richier 87
10th Matt Bayliss  54

Hell's Gate 2017

Standing Rider Time
1st Graham Jarvis 3:08.23
2nd Travis Teasdale 3:12.34
3rd Wade Young 3:13.42
4th Mario Roman 3:17.01
5th Philipp Bertl
Graham Jarvis won by over four minutes.
Graham Jarvis won by over four minutes. Husqvarna Images

2017 Standings

FIM SuperEnduro World Championship

Standings Rider Points
1st Colton Haaker 117
2nd Alfredo Gomez 95
3rd Jonathan Walker 93
4th Mario Roman 59
5th Tadeusz Blazusiak 58
6th Mike Brown 56
7th Pascal Rauchenecker 53
8th Rannar Uusna 37
9th Eloi Salsench 33
10th Manuel Lettenbichler 27

AMA National Enduro Series

Standing Rider Points
1st Steward Baylor Jr 30
2nd Kailub Russell 25
3rd Thad Duvall 21
4th Russell Bobbitt 18
5th Andrew Delong 16
6th Trevor Bollinger 15
7th Cory Buttrick 14
8th Grant Baylor 13
9th Jesse Groemm 12
10th Josh Toth 11

2017 Champions

Rider Championship/Race Class
Nicholas Schmidt​ ADAC MX Masters (Germany) ​ SX1
Sam Sunderland​ Dakar Rally Bike
Brock Hoyer​ Winter X Games Snow Bike Cross Snow Bike
Antonio Cairoli​ Italian Motocross Championship MX1
Jorge Prado​ Italian Motocross Championship MX2
Mike Brown 250 Pro FMF Indoor Winter Series
Marshal Weltin 450 Pro FMF Indoor Winter Series
Thomas Ramette​ Pro Class Monster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK)