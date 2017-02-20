Wake-Up Call

Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Minneapolis - 450SX
U.S. Bank Stadium - Minneapolis , MNFull Results
Minneapolis - 250SX East
U.S. Bank Stadium - Minneapolis , MN
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|KawasakiKX 250F
|2
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|KTM250SX-F
|3
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|HusqvarnaFC250
|4
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|HondaCRF 250
|5
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|KawasakiKX 250F
|6
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|YamahaYZ250F
|7
|Anthony Rodriguez
|Caracacus, Venezuela
|YamahaYZ250F
|8
|Luke Renzland
|Hewitt, NJ
|YamahaYZ250F
|9
|Kyle Peters
|Greensboro, NC
|SuzukiRm-z250
|10
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|YamahaYZ250F
|11
|Jesse Wentland
|Elk River, MN
|HondaCRF 250
|12
|Christian Craig
|Hemet, CA
|HondaCRF 250
|13
|Fredrik Noren
|Lidköping, Sweden
|HondaCRF 250
|14
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|Cairo, GA
|YamahaYZ250F
|15
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|HondaCRF 250
|16
|Gannon Audette
|Minneapolis, MN
|KawasakiKX 250F
|17
|Tony Archer
|Clinton, MD
|KawasakiKX 250F
|18
|Mitchell Harrison
|Lansing, MI
|YamahaYZ250F
|19
|Paul Coates
|United Kingdom
|YamahaYZ250F
|20
|Dakota Alix
|Jay, VT
|KTM250 SX-F
|21
|Benny Bloss
|Oak Grove, MO
|KTM250SX-F
|22
|Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|KTM250SX-F
450SX Standings - 2017
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ryan Dungey
|Belle Plaine, MN
|149
|2
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|133
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|125
|4
|Cole Seely
|Newbury Park, CA
|123
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|103
|6
|Davi Millsaps
|Cairo, GA
|98
|7
|Dean Wilson
|Scotland, United Kingdom
|73
|8
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|71
|10
|Broc Tickle
|Holly, MI
|69
|9
|Chad Reed
|Kurri Kurri, Australia
|69
|11
|Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|63
|12
|Josh Grant
|Riverside, CA
|53
|13
|Jake Weimer
|Rupert, ID
|52
|14
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|51
|15
|Justin Brayton
|Fort Dodge, IA
|43
|16
|Vince Friese
|Cape Girardeau, MO
|42
|17
|Weston Peick
|Wildomar, CA
|39
|18
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|35
|19
|Justin Bogle
|Cushing, OK
|33
|20
|Mike Alessi
|Apple Valley, CA
|32
250SX East Standings - 2017
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|25
|2
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|22
|3
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|20
|4
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|18
|5
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|16
|6
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|15
|7
|Anthony Rodriguez
|Caracacus, Venezuela
|14
|8
|Luke Renzland
|Hewitt, NJ
|13
|9
|Kyle Peters
|Greensboro, NC
|12
|10
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|11
|11
|Jesse Wentland
|Elk River, MN
|10
|12
|Christian Craig
|Hemet, CA
|9
|13
|Fredrik Noren
|Lidköping, Sweden
|8
|14
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|Cairo, GA
|7
|15
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|6
|16
|Gannon Audette
|Minneapolis, MN
|5
|17
|Tony Archer
|Clinton, MD
|4
|18
|Mitchell Harrison
|Lansing, MI
|3
|19
|Paul Coates
|United Kingdom
|2
|21
|Dakota Alix
|Jay, VT
|1
Amsoil Arenacross
Round 6 – Kansas City, MO
250AX
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Bike
|1st
|Jace Owen
|3rd
|2nd
|Honda
|2nd
|Gavin Faith
|1st
|3rd
|Kawasaki
|3rd
|Matt Goerke
|4th
|1st
|Yamaha
|4th
|Gared Steinke
|5th
|4th
|Kawasaki
|5th
|Chris Blose
|2nd
|7th
|Yamaha
|6th
|Daniel Herrlein
|7th
|5th
|KTM
|7th
|Ben Lamay
|6th
|8th
|Honda
|8th
|Travel Sewell
|12th
|6th
|Kawasaki
|9th
|Jacob Williamson
|10th
|9th
|Kawasaki
|10th
|Cody VanBuskirk
|9th
|10th
|KTM
AX Lites West Region
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Bike
|1st
|Heath Harrison
|Yamaha
|2nd
|Ryan Breece
|Kawasaki
|3rd
|Dylan Bolinger
|Yamaha
|4th
|Jared Lesher
|KTM
|5th
|Jeramy Taylor
|KTM
|6th
|Hunter Sayles
|KTM
|7th
|Max Markolf
|KTM
|8th
|Lane Shaw
|Honda
|9th
|Scott Zont
|Kawasaki
|10th
|Cade Autenrieth
|Yamaha
250AX Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Jace Owen
|222
|2nd
|Gavin Faith
|205
|3rd
|Matt Goerke
|196
|4th
|Gared Steinke
|170
|5th
|Chris Blose
|159
|6th
|Ben Lamay
|151
|7th
|Daniel Herrlein
|141
|8th
|Cody VanBuskirk
|102
|9th
|Steven Mages
|89
|10th
|Travis Sewell
|82
AX Lites West Region Championship Standings
|standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Ryan Breece
|15
|2nd
|Dylan Bolinger
|14
|3rd
|Jared Lesher
|13
|4th
|Jeramy Taylor
|12
|5th
|Hunter Sayles
|11
Monster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK)
Round 7 – London, England
Pro Class
|Standings
|Rider
|1st
|Adrien Escoffier
|2nd
|Thomas Ramette
|3rd
|Collin Jurin
|4th
|Angelo Pellegrini
|5th
|Adam Chatfield
|6th
|Alex Snow
|7th
|Hugo Basaula
|8th
|Jack Brunell
|9th
|Cedric Soubeyras
|10th
|Florent Richier
|DNF
|Cyrille Coulon
Pro Class Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Thomas Ramette
|131
|2nd
|Angelo Pellegrini
|126
|3rd
|Cedric Soubeyras
|124
|4th
|Adam Chatfield
|116
|5th
|Adrien Escoffier
|113
|6th
|Jack Brunell
|109
|7th
|Cyrille Coulon
|96
|8th
|Hugo Basaula
|89
|9th
|Florent Richier
|87
|10th
|Matt Bayliss
|54
Hell's Gate 2017
|Standing
|Rider
|Time
|1st
|Graham Jarvis
|3:08.23
|2nd
|Travis Teasdale
|3:12.34
|3rd
|Wade Young
|3:13.42
|4th
|Mario Roman
|3:17.01
|5th
|Philipp Bertl
|—
2017 Standings
FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
|Standings
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Colton Haaker
|117
|2nd
|Alfredo Gomez
|95
|3rd
|Jonathan Walker
|93
|4th
|Mario Roman
|59
|5th
|Tadeusz Blazusiak
|58
|6th
|Mike Brown
|56
|7th
|Pascal Rauchenecker
|53
|8th
|Rannar Uusna
|37
|9th
|Eloi Salsench
|33
|10th
|Manuel Lettenbichler
|27
AMA National Enduro Series
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Steward Baylor Jr
|30
|2nd
|Kailub Russell
|25
|3rd
|Thad Duvall
|21
|4th
|Russell Bobbitt
|18
|5th
|Andrew Delong
|16
|6th
|Trevor Bollinger
|15
|7th
|Cory Buttrick
|14
|8th
|Grant Baylor
|13
|9th
|Jesse Groemm
|12
|10th
|Josh Toth
|11
2017 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Nicholas Schmidt
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|Sam Sunderland
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|Brock Hoyer
|Winter X Games Snow Bike Cross
|Snow Bike
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Jorge Prado
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Mike Brown
|250 Pro
|FMF Indoor Winter Series
|Marshal Weltin
|450 Pro
|FMF Indoor Winter Series
|Thomas Ramette
|Pro Class
|Monster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK)