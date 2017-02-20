Suzuki Announces 2017 Amateur Program

“The RM Army is a state of mind, a unifying force, and the umbrella under which our supercross and motocross racing programs will reside,” said Chris Wheeler, motocross racing manager at Suzuki. “The RM Army was developed to create a sense of community for Suzuki racers. Connecting riders from around the country and projecting a larger Suzuki racing front is the goal. So whether you’re a weekend warrior, a rider on our RCH/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing team, or anywhere else in between, if you race Suzuki, you are part of the RM Army.”

“I can’t wait to wear the RM Army badge,” said Richard Taylor, Suzuki ECSTAR Factory Elite Amateur Racing team rider. “Suzuki has really stepped up their game this year and I am so pumped to be a part of the launch of the RM Army.”

RM Army amateur racers can take advantage of the various benefits offered by the Suzuki Amateur Racing Support program, which includes contingency, trackside support, and Suzuki Camp Carmichael. Program details are outlined below, along with exciting information on Suzuki’s 2017 amateur racing teams.

Contingency

RM Army racers can take advantage of over $6 Million in available contingency for motocross, supercross, and off-road racing in 2017. The Suzuki contingency program was enhanced over the previous year to include more events and larger payouts, while also offering double contingency at key events such as RC Daytona SX and the final round of Amsoil Arenacross. Join the RM Army and let Suzuki support you in your race to the top of the podium. Getting started is as simple as this:

Own an eligible Suzuki model Complete the online registration process at RaceSuzuki.com Race a specified event on the Suzuki Contingency Payout Schedule Place in a paying position Receive your rewards on your Suzuki Awards Card Redeem your rewards at any authorized U.S. Suzuki dealership

Trackside Support

Suzuki Trackside Support will also be on hand at key amateur racing events to support RM Army racers. Trackside Support carries a supply of parts available for riders in need at a discounted price, along with a qualified Suzuki technician to help answer technical questions. Suzuki will also have parts support available at each round of Amsoil Arenacross. RM Army racers in need of parts can purchase them at the Suzuki Canopy next to the Babbitt's pit area. Visit RaceSuzuki.com for the complete Trackside Support schedule.