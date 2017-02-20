Seely, Cianciarulo, Renzland, Truman on Pulpmx Show Tonight

The Pulpmx Show presented by BTOSports.com and Fly Racing comes in with host Steve Matthes and Dirt Rider Magazine’s Kris Keefer taking a look at Minneapolis and all that went on there in the 450SX Class and with it being the opening round of the 250SX East Region, there is plenty to break down.

Honda HRC's Cole Seely grabbed the holeshot and looked to be in a position to do some damage in the main before washing his front end out. Seely was pretty far back and put in a nice ride to get to fifth. We’ll have Cole on the show to talk about his race, his season so far, and more.

Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Adam Cianciarulo raced his first supercross since 2014 and worked his way up from an average start to a fifth place finish by the end. We’ll have AC on to talk about his race, his thoughts on racing indoors again, and how dorky he felt with no visor after a practice crash.

Traders Racing Yamaha's Luke Renzland had a nice showing at the opener with an eighth and he’ll be on tonight to talk about his race, working with Skip Norfolk at Traders, and more.

GET Data’s Dan Truman will join the show to bench race a bit about what’s been going on in supercross and talk about the GET ECU system that many teams here and in Europe use.

