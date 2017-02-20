Benny Bloss Sustains Shoulder Injury in Minneapolis
Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-WPS-KTM’s Benny Bloss sustained a dislocated shoulder on Saturday night at the 250SX East Region opener in Minneapolis.
The former AMA Horizon Award winner finished just 11 laps of the 19-lap main event on Saturday. The team made the announcement via their Twitter account.
#TeamRMATVMC #Supercross Recap! @DaviMillsaps Heat WIN, 6th Overall@blakebaggett4 4th in heat, 9th Overall@BBloss332 Dislocated Shoulder pic.twitter.com/JuqmdVKl9o— Team Rmatvmc (@TeamRmatvmc) February 19, 2017
Bloss later wrote on Instagram, “Not the best night of racing but it happens, started feeling really good in the main and ended up crashing at the end of the whoops and dislocating my shoulder. We'll be back, couldn't do it without my whole team @teamrmatvmc.”
At this time it’s unknown if Bloss will be able to race round two of the championship this weekend in Atlanta. We’ll provide an update later this week.