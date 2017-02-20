Benny Bloss Sustains Shoulder Injury in Minneapolis

Bloss later wrote on Instagram, “Not the best night of racing but it happens, started feeling really good in the main and ended up crashing at the end of the whoops and dislocating my shoulder. We'll be back, couldn't do it without my whole team @teamrmatvmc.”

At this time it’s unknown if Bloss will be able to race round two of the championship this weekend in Atlanta. We’ll provide an update later this week.