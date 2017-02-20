250 Words: Hampshire, Cianciarulo

The start of the 250SX East Region marked Adam Cianciarulo’s first supercross race since 2014. After getting a bad jump out of the gate, he was forced to be patient through the first few tight corners while the pack spread out and allowed for some breathing room. Cianciarulo would spend his main event working his way through the pack to finish fifth. It was also a solid opening round for GEICO Honda’s RJ Hampshire who ended up in fourth place, nearly matching his career-best third place finish.

We caught up with the two 250 riders after the press conference to see how they felt the opening round went.

RJ Hampshire | GEICO Honda | Fourth in 250SX

I struggled all day, to be honest. The practices weren’t the greatest and I didn’t even jump a whole rhythm section, I wasn’t getting over the dragon’s back. We made a huge change from the heat race to the main event and I didn’t know what to expect. I got a decent start, not great, but the carnage helped me out. I was around fifth, made some passes, but had no idea where I was. I thought I was riding terrible, but when I looked at my lap times afterward and I had the second-fastest lap of the race. On a bad night, to come away with a fourth, I’m happy with that. I’m happy with the result, but how I felt was just awful. We’ll work on comfort this week and hopefully we find a good setting.

Do these timed races make it harder to keep track of where you’re at, in terms of race duration?

Yeah. I looked up at the board, which used to show what lap you were on, but you can’t now that it’s timed. Where the time was on the finish line, it was tough to look at it and you’re not going to look at it when you’re coming out of a turn right before the finish. I’d try to look over off the finish, which is almost impossible when it’s behind you. I had no idea. I thought we had like three-minutes left, then my mechanic on my pit board told me we had eight-minutes left. I just had to settle in and do my laps. That’s kind of what we did tonight and tried not to make mistakes. Ended up fourth, I’ll take it.