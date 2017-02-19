Saturday Night Live: Minneapolis

Marvin Musquin had a great race, coming from a ways back to pass Dungey for second on the night. It was the kind of ride that would make you suspect he was riding high on confidence earned from winning his first 450SX race the week before in Arlington. But he denied coming into Minneapolis with any kind of different mindset when asked about it in the post-race press conference.

“No, not really. Every single race is different. New tracks, new dirt, and anything can happen,” Musquin explained. “Last week after the red flag it was a perfect race for me, with the holeshot and leading every lap. It was almost easy because nobody was challenging me from behind, there was a lot of crashes and problems behind me. I wish it would happen like that every weekend, but it would be too easy. This weekend I had to fight really hard. I won last week and I really enjoyed it, I was really happy, but to be able to come back tonight like I did and get a second place, I’m really happy as well. It feels good and hopefully we’ll get better starts like last weekend.”

Cole Seely’s main event started out well when he got a holeshot, but it didn’t last long—he ended up going down all by himself while leading.

“I got a great start but I had a terrible first lap,” Seely said. “It was good though, I haven’t really found my groove with my starts. I haven’t been stressing about it because I knew it was there. But I threw it away, that’s a bummer. But I was still able to fight back to fifth which is good in such a stacked class. I had an off-day, so to be fifth still is still good. There are plenty of positives to take away and I’m going to focus on those instead of the negatives.”