Monday Conversation: Tomac, Musquin, Dungey

Marvin, you just kind of alluded to this but this goes for all three of you. We’ve been expecting East Coast tracks to be soft and technical. This is the most hard-pack track we’ve had this year so far, it seems. Were you surprised at all with your setup? Did you think coming in you needed to set up for an East Coast track and now it’s more like a West Coast track?

Ryan: Being here in 2013 I expected it to be even kind of harder, but there was a lot of moisture inside the dirt. The top was hard but you can see every corner… by the end of the main event we were outside of the berm and squaring it up and dropping inside because every line was just deep and rut. I don’t know if you guys would agree.

Eli: Yeah, it was just a combo of hard-pack and that soft dirt, so we had both situations.

Eli, when you’re leading like you were and you’re coming up on lappers and stuff, besides the blue flags can you do anything? Can you rev your engine or can you yell? Is there anything you can do to get the lapped rider out of your way?

Eli: You really can’t. You just have to hope he’s not sitting right in the main line there or the line that gets you the good triple in a rhythm section or something. But there were a lot of spots tonight where you had to follow. The only thing I had going for me is I went through those guys and the guys behind me had to go through them also. It was pretty tough for sure, getting by those guys.

Ryan, could you please take us through that moment in the long rhythm lane.

Ryan: Yeah, so the first dragon back to dragon back, it’s back-to-back so the first one you could do a couple different options, but what I was doing was skimming the deal. We were kind of usually jumping up to the top and then we’d jump off the top one into the bottom pocket of the next dragon back, which we would seat bounce it kind of over the top of that dragon back. So it was kind of a cool rhythm. Probably the first time we’ve ever had it. I got to the top and I was trying to make up time. I saw Eli was getting away and I was trying to keep the pace. You’re skimming and you’re barely, barely touching. You’re off the gas and the last one hit—the rear hits the top and it just dropped. One time I’d drive off it, the next time it would hit a soft spot, it felt. So it was a little inconsistent. The nose just dropped down a little bit. It came close to going over. I was able to jump over the bales onto the flat and then just recover. Don’t like those moments too much.

Ryan, hometown race. Whenever you were making some passes the fans were going insane. What was that like hearing it on the track as you were passing those guys?

Ryan: It was cool. It’s cool to have the hometown behind you and stuff and they definitely get excited about it, but whether I’m hometown or wherever the focus ain’t on the crowd or to please the crowd. There’s still a task at hand and focus on the job and doing that. But on a side, it’s definitely cool for the sport. It’s definitely cool with the excitement of the crowd. You can feed off of it a little bit. So it was pretty cool. They’re into it. I’ve been doing this a lot of years and I’ve gotten to know a lot of people. Minnesota’s been a great state to grow up. I wasn’t supposed to be sitting here. We have six months out of the year winter time, so these people, I think it was good that they got a taste again of the supercross back in town because these winters are long and there’s a lot of fans up here and a big moto group of people. So it’s nice.