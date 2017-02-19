Justin Bogle Update

RCH/Yoshimura Suzuki’s Justin Bogle wrote on Instagram today that he’s okay and will be racing next weekend in Atlanta following a scary crash in the 450 semi race last night in Minneapolis.

Last night the team’s official Twitter account said that Bogle went to the hospital following his crash in the semi, but Bogle wrote on Instagram today “Tough night in Minneapolis but real 1s know how to bounce back. See y'all in ATL.”