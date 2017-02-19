Insight: Savatgy, Smith, Osborne

This is for all three of you. It’s been a while since you raced—Joey last summer, same for Zach. Jordon, you raced in the fall. Was it hard to find that flow again after so much time off or did it come back pretty quickly?

Joey: No, I think for us this was like A1. So a lot of jitters I don’t want to say rust, but a lot of little mistakes that I think as the races go on we’ll be able to eliminate. But all in all, I was glad to be back. Watching at home kind of gets boring and gets you itching to go. Like you said, we took that time off and we had that break but all in all, little bit of rust, but little mistakes. As the races go on I think we’ll eliminate those and we’ll be good.

Jordon: Yeah, like Joey said it’s good to be back at the races but it definitely took me a while today to get going. I’d never really rode a supercross track at a race like this so it was tough to get dialed in today for me. I’ve been riding at MTF and we have a lot of good guys there. We kind of get into a race situation by getting onto a race track in the stadium and stuff. There’s nothing really like that, so it’s good to get back to the races.

Zach: For me it’s good. I got bored after about two weeks of watching West Coast on TV. I was ready to go. I feel like this dirt is strange for them to build with. It’s crusty on top and then it’s really softer underneath, so I think it’s hard for them to do a really good finish job with it. It was kind of almost more like a press day, real square and didn’t have a lot of feel. It was a little bit strange for our first race but I felt all in all it was just good to be racing again.

Jordon, you talked about struggling in the morning. What was the turnaround for you?

Jordon: I think it was just getting out to a good start. A lot of the struggles I had in practice and stuff was just that the track was so tight it was hard for guys on their slow lap to get out of the way. I could just never really get a good flow. Then in the heat race I didn’t get the best start but I kind of made some good moves in the first couple corners and got into fifth there. Then it was just really tough to get past the two guys that were in front of me—I’m not sure who they were. I just couldn’t get around them and then I ended up getting together with one of them and fell back to 10th place I think and went to ninth and then back to 10th and passed for the qualifying position on the last lap. It was just a lot of traffic out there. That main event I got off to a really good start and just kind of rode my own race and picked up on some of the lines. It was pretty good.

Jordon, on that last lap could you feel Zach coming in behind you hot there? If you did, did it affect the way you were riding?

Jordon: Yeah, I could definitely feel him. He was right there and he was still pushing pretty good. I could tell that he was. We got into some lapped riders. The lappers were really tough tonight. I kind of made a stupid mistake there in the last turn. I went wide instead of just going up the inside and he got close right there. Just have to learn from that and not make that mistake again for sure.