Race Day Feed: Minneapolis

Welcome to the Racer X Race Day Feed, coming to you from Minneapolis for the first time since 2013, and for the first time in US Bank Stadium. Today is going to be interesting—the 250SX East Region kicks off and the action in the 450SX Class just keeps getting more unpredictable with each passing round. From afternoon qualifying to the night show, you won’t want to miss a thing, and right here is where you can keep track of it all. We’ll be updating this page all day as the event unfolds, so be sure to check back often for the latest in Minneapolis. For even quicker updates, follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

Plenty of things to talk about this morning. We’ll finally get an idea of how things in the 250SX East Region are going to shape up, and with names like Joey Savatgy, Adam Cianciarulo, Christian Craig, Jordon Smith, Alex Martin, Zach Osborne, Colt Nichols, and plenty more all gunning for the checkers, things could get wild. The prospect for volatility in the 450SX Class is high too. Despite only winning a single race so far and finishing off the podium last week, Ryan Dungey has still managed to stretch his points lead at every round ever since taking ownership of the lead at A2. Some people say he’s slightly off his normal pace, others tend to think he’s smartly managing a championship lead. Either way, you know the Minnesota-native will be going for it tonight in front of his home fans. He’ll likely have a fight on his hands from Marvin Musquin though, who is fresh off his first career 450SX win last week. Eli Tomac will certainly be looking to storm back to the front too after a front brake problem relegated him to fifteenth place in Arlington. The issue, which ultimately forced Tomac to race without a front brake, dropped him to fourth in points, twenty-nine back of Dungey.