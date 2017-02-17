Racerhead #7

"It was tough in California with all the rain, but we worked pretty hard with the bike this week," he told me after the race. "Trying to really dial in my setup. Not saying that we didn’t have a good setup, but I think Dan’s [Betley, Honda team manager] philosophy—he likes to test. But I’m stoked. Those guys threw some good, good stuff at me. I’m really thankful for Dan and Shorty [Andrew Short]—especially Shorty. He kind of helps me while I’m racing, helps dial in the bike for sure. Like I said, we just put in our work with the bike. I knew it was going to be really slick this weekend, just like Phoenix. Just stoked to come out with a podium."

It seems the hiring of Andrew Short to test for the team is working out just fine. Before Roczen went out with injury, he told me that Andrew was very helpful for him. It's funny how much you learn about a new bike as you get more and more time on it. Honda got the 2017 450 late due to production delays, and Short's been running it through the paces to try and make it better. And listening to Seely, it seems like everything is coming back nicely for the team. Let's see if it can continue in Minneapolis.

Colton Aeck Update & How to Help (Chase Stallo)

California privateer Colten Aeck sustained serious injuries last weekend at round six of Monster Energy Supercross in Arlington, Texas. Aeck broke two vertebrae, a few ribs, and his shoulder in a heat-race crash. The accident occurred in the first 450 heat when Aeck was forced to roll a triple and the rider directly behind him had already committed to jumping and landed directly on Aeck.

According to the Road 2 Recovery, Aeck underwent surgery on Tuesday to stabilize his spine having a rod placed in his back and fusing his T11 to L2. Aeck suffered complications post-surgery, and doctors performed multiple procedures on Wednesday. One included putting back in a modified chest tube, per R2R. After being in ICU in a local Dallas/Fort Worth hospital for five days, Colton is now being transferred to the Critical Care Unit, where his is expected to stay for the next week before he is released.