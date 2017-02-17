Privateer Profile: Fredrik Noren

Touching on the experience thing. Your results in supercross haven’t been as good as outdoors. What kind of impact did growing up in Sweden have on your supercross skills.

In Sweden there’s no supercross like whatsoever. You have like a couple one-time rounds throughout the year where high-name Americans would come to race, but if you’re a Swedish guy you don’t ride supercross. So coming here, like outdoors was just what I did when I first came, but growing up I would watch supercross over here and it was cool to see it. Once I got here I started thinking more about it to hopefully try to get to do it someday. Then in 2014 we started trying some more.

And Chase [Stallo] told me that they don’t really build any doubles or triples there either.

That’s true! It’s mainly tabletops. The outdoor tracks are … yeah there’s nothing like supercross unless you build it yourself. But then it’s hard to build it yourself because you don’t know how it’s supposed to be like. So it’s difficult. But I think it’s getting bigger [in Sweden]. I know a lot more Swedish people are starting to go to Germany and doing the German series and stuff like that, which is more like supercross. It’s kind of more arenacross I guess, but more supercross than they would have in Sweden at least. So it’s getting better, I know that for sure. Hopefully there will be some more Swedish guys doing some supercross here in the future and also outdoors hopefully. But we’ll see I guess.

So how do you feel like you’re progressing this year?

I feel good. I feel like I’m learning a lot every time I go race and also just being on the practice tracks. I’m learning a lot all the time. I feel a lot more prepared and a lot more confident coming into this year’s season than I’ve done in the past. I think just because I’ve got more experience and I’m learning more. So I feel pretty good. I’m excited for the weekend.

And you were riding a 250 against the 450s. Besides the start where there any spots on the track where you were wishing you on a 450?

[Laughs] Yeah, like you said the starts were hard on a 250 compared to a 450, but the TiLube guys, Buddy Brooks, built a really good motor so I was pretty competitive in the starts still. Anaheim 1 I had a really good start with those guys so that was good. But yeah, I could feel like … kind of everywhere, like coming out of corners and in between sections and out in the straightaways it felt like the 450 guys just pulled a lot more than me. It was fun though. I had a really good time and it was a really good learning experience for me just being out there racing and kind of getting rid of the first race jitters now for the East Coast. If that’s something I could do in the future, I would probably do it again.

I’m assuming that was kind of the goal for those rounds. Less focus on the results and more focus on getting experience.

Yeah, just getting out there to race and getting a gate drop. There’s no better practice than a race day and there’s no pressure on the first rounds I did. It was mainly like a nice practice day, if you want to call it that, where you can make a little money.

What’s your setup like with the TiLube team? Are you guys going to have a full semi or more of a van and tent setup?

The program’s really good at the TiLube team. We’re not in a semi, but we’re a big … I don’t know what you call them. It’s like a fun mover thing but bigger. One of them bigger ones. Then Jesse Wentland will be my teammate, so we’re a two-rider team. Buddy Brooks built some great bikes, Showa’s helping me out as well and the team got a lot of good sponsors on the side. It’s a really good setup. I’m really excited to see it all this weekend as well because on the West Coast I did it more on my own. So it’s going to be pretty cool. I haven’t actually seen the whole setup myself, but I’m pretty excited to see it.

Has Jesse done some training with you at South of the Border? Are you guys going to do any training together?

I think he’s in Florida. I’d like to hopefully to try to maybe go down to where he’s at to kind of get some riding in together, but we’ll see things pan out here in the next couple of weeks. I’m excited to have him as a teammate; it’ll be pretty fun.

So you have to drive to South of the Border all the way from California after you got your tonsils out. What was that like?

Yeah, it was just me and Amy [his wife]. It was a long trip. In California we live in an RV, so a friend of ours had a towing company tow it out for us, but then we would drive our van. So we left on Tuesday and we got here on Sunday. But we stopped in Kentucky because that’s where the team is located. And then it was the arenacross on Saturday. So we got there on Friday and then the arenacross on Saturday, so we watched that and then drove on Sunday morning. We drove quite a bit the first few days, but then took it a little bit slower at the end, which was kind of nice because it had been a lot of driving.

What’s it like living out of a motor home full-time?

It’s actually pretty nice because we have a pretty big toy hauler … actually one of the bigger ones to get, and it’s just Amy and me and our two dogs. It’s actually like a small apartment so it’s not bad at all and it’s pretty nice inside as well. So it works out good and it’s a lot cheaper than renting in California. There’s some consistency to it, like we can always have our stuff instead of having to move around. It’s nice.