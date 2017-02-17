OnSite: Digital Summit

What does this have to do with supercross? A lot, actually.

Feld also owns Monster Energy Supercross, AMSOIL Arenacross, Monster Jam, Universe Live, Disney on Ice, Disney Live, and the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Center for Elephant Conservation. By shutting down the circus they are essentially cutting 1/8 of their business. All that time and energy that was being focused on promoting and growing the circus will be shifted toward promoting and growing supercross and arenacross.

You’ve probably heard these phrases before: We need to sell more bikes. We need to fill more seats in the stadiums. I wish motocross was more mainstream. Well, that’s exactly what Feld is trying to do.

Feld has made a big step by hiring a full-time media training director named Nonalee Davis, who supports all of Feld’s athletes and performers. As a media trainer, Nonalee has coached some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment on a one-on-one level to help improve their public image, presence on stage, and overall “polish” as she likes to say. Nonalee has worked with thousands of high profile athletes over the years ranging from the U.S. Speed Skating Team to the NFL, including Teddy Bridgewater, the current quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings. Some other football names she has worked with that you may recognize: Manti Te'o, Eddie Lacy, and Tom Brady. With that kind of a resume, you know Feld isn’t messing around when they hired her.

I asked Nonalee what it was like working with the athletes in our sport compared to athletes in other sports. “They are delightfully humble,” she said. “You wouldn’t do this incredibly strategic and amazing sport that takes a lot of skill if you just wanted to ride. You do in front of thousands of people and you to it on TV. There is an aspect of them that are rock stars. My goal is to find that and tap into that. If you can tap into that, there is no stopping this sport.”

We will have a more in-depth interview with Nonalee next week. Suffice to say that when Feld invests in a media trainer for the riders, it helps not only supercross, but the riders and their teams and sponsors.

I also spoke with Sean Brennen, Feld Motor Sports’ public relations manager, about the digital summit and when I asked him about their thinking behind getting the industry folks together he said, “There is so much wealth in everyone cooperating and working together from a digital standpoint. All of the teams, the manufacturers, the independent riders. Really the digital summit was to get everybody in the same room and really talk about how we can work together rather than in silos.

“Everyone is using their social channels differently, but we can grow the audience if we’re all working together,” he continued. “This is one small initiative out of many that we are looking to expand in the next three to five years to grow this audience.”

What Sean is referring to specifically is how we can work together as brands to cross-promote each other. Tagging, reposting, and collaborating on projects together is only going to help everyone grow and then we can all enjoy the growth together. Sean supported this by saying, “Monster Energy Supercross, with their channels, have an exceptional reach. Racer X has an exceptional reach. Ken Roczen, Ryan Dungey … these guys have a million followers on their social channels, or very close. The reach is absolutely incredible. If we can compound that by us all sharing and telling the same story, it’s only going to increase everybody.”